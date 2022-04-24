College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Track, softball and baseball

CSI Women's Track adds two more qualifying marks at BYU

PROVO, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Programs battled the weather elements but still came out with two national qualifying times at the BYU Robison Invitational on Saturday.

Golden Eagle runners Taya Brewer and Lydia Felix both qualified for the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the 10,000 meters. Brewer finished fourth in a time of 39:52.44 and Felix took fifth in 40:12.32.

Kenneth Merrell took third in the 10,000 meters in a time of 34:38.87.

Other top 20 finishes at the meet included George Showers in the Men's Steeplechase (13th 10:28.91); Shane Gard in the mile (12th 4:20.23); Audrey Camp in the mile (20th 5:22.37); Natalya Babcock in the 800 Meters (13th 2:26.29); Bethany Blakey in the 800 Meters (2:38.63); Gard in the 800 Meters (5th 1:45.13); David Endicott in the 800 Meters (2:00.71); and Gato Nsengiyumva in the 5,000 Meters (12th 16:52.05).

The Men's and Women's teams final meet before nationals will be at Linfield College May 7.

#14 CSI Softball sweeps Salt Lake on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball maintained its four-game lead in the Scenic West Athletic Conference race with a 15-6 run rule and a 11-9 win Saturday at home.

In game one the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and walked off the run rule in the bottom of the sixth with a grand slam by Saige Nielsen.

Nielsen finished the game 2-for-4 with six RBI. Rachael Brown was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI. Kylie Baumert was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Sophia Stoddard was 1-for-2 with two walks.

Brooke Merrill earned the win, going 5.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout. Jessica Touchard got the save, giving up no runs and no hits.

The Golden Eagles trailed 8-4 going into the bottom of the fourth of game two. But pulled within one on a three-run home run by Gracie Tentinger. After Salt Lake scored one in the top of the fifth CSI answered with four in the bottom of the fifth for the final tally.

Tentinger finished the game 2-for-2 with three RBI, Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, Olivia Taylor was 3-for-5 with a home run and one RBI. Nielsen was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Baumert was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Touchard earned the win, pitching the final 3.1 innings and gave up one earned run on three hits.

CSI, 37-10 overall and 27-5 in conference play, travels to USU Eastern this week.

CSI Baseball splits series with #10 SLCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team got the walk-off hit Saturday to beat 10th-ranked Salt Lake 7-6.

Andrew Astin led off the bottom of the 11th with a bunt single. With one out, Cole Rollins walked. Then Chase Higginson hit the RBI-single to left field for the walk-off win.

Greyson Shafer had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Tate Gambill was 1-for-2 with three walks, Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-4, Astin was 2-for-5 and Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-5.

Josh Trentadue earned the win on the mound, going the final four innings and giving up just one earned run on one hits with six strikeouts.

CSI, 30-14 overall and 18-12 in conference play, hosts Community Christian this week.

CSI Baseball takes a game from #10 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team lost to 10th-ranked Salt Lake CC 7-3 in game one Friday before coming back to beat the Bruins 4-2 in game two.

Salt Lake had just one more hit than the Golden Eagles in the first game but six walks combined with four CSI errors proved to be too much to overcome.

Tate Gambill went 2-for-4 at the plate. Braxton Mills, Greyson Shafer and Tyler Curtis were all 1-for-2 at the plate and Morgan Albrecht had the final CSI hit on a two-RBI home run.

Casey Anderson earned the loss, going 5.1 innings and giving up four earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

In game two, both Zach Schmidt and Albrecht finished 2-for-4. Andrew Astin and Gambill were each 1-for-2.

Candon Dahle earned the win, going 2.2 innings in middle relief, giving up no runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

CSI Softball comes out flat on Friday, falls to SLCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 14th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team lost to Salt Lake CC 9-1 and 5-2 Friday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

It was the first two home losses on the year for the Golden Eagles.

CSI struggled to get going at the plate in game one. Gracie Tentinger and Cortney Rhees were each 2-for-3. Brooke Merrill earned the loss in the circle, going 3.2 innings and giving up six earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Jessica Touchard pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits.

The Golden Eagles out-hit Salt Lake in game two but never got the timely hits, leaving 10 runners on base.

Kylie Baumert was 3-for-3 with a walk and Rachael Brown was 2-for-3. Caitlin Turner was 1-for-3 with a home run and RBI. Saige Nielsen, Brown and Rhees each had a double.

August Cowan earned the loss in the circle, giving up four earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.

CSI Softball's Stoddard headed to Idaho State University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Golden Eagle's Softball's Sophia Stoddard signed her letter of intent to continue her softball and education at Idaho State University next fall.

Stoddard, who will go as a catcher/hitter, is hitting .405 on the year for CSI at the plate. The sophomore has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 46 RBI. Her on base percentage is .528.

She led the Golden Eagles her freshman season at the plate, earning Region 18 first team honors as well as being selected to the Region 18 All-Tournament Team.

"Sophia has worked very hard and has known what she wanted from the day she stepped into our program," said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. "We are excited to see where this next path will take her and know that Idaho State is getting a great kid, student and player for their program."

The Bengals compete in the Big Sky Conference.

