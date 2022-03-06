College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Track, softball and baseball

CSI Indoor Track boasts five more All-American performances and a national champion

PITTSBURG, Kan.—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Indoor Distance Track Teams put together some of the best all-time performances for Golden Eagle runners Saturday at the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

Shane Gard led the way, winning the mile and taking eighth in the 800 Meters. Gard’s time of 1:53.14 in the 800 meter prelim set an indoor CSI school record. His time of 4:11.36 in the mile to win the national championship is also a CSI indoor school record.

Audrey Camp and Natalya Babcock both ran great races in the mile as well. Camp placed second overall in 5:05.80 and Babcock was fourth in 5:08.88. Camps time set a CSI indoor record for the women’s mile as well. Both earned All-American status for their top eight finish.

The final runner who placed in the top eight, earning All-American honors was Ashlyn Willis in the 1000 Meters. She placed seventh overall.

“I’m so proud of all of our runners this weekend,” said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. “We had so many gutsy performances and everyone competed hard. I couldn’t ask for more out of this group.”

CSI Indoor Track Team has solid opening day at nationals

PITTSBURG, Kan.—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track Teams posted two top eight finishes and had several qualifiers for finals on day one of the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Meet Friday.

The women’s distance medley relay team of Audrey Camp, Ashlyn Willis, Bethany Blackey and Natalya Babcock placed fourth overall, earning All-American status.

Individually, Camp took eighth in the 3,000 meters in 10:37.05. That finish also made her an All-American. In the same race, Danielle Brown placed 14th and Taya Brewer took 16th.

In the 5,000 Meters, the Golden Eagles had solid finishes by Lydia Felix (9th), Danielle Brow (12th) and Brooke Reed (16th).

George Showers finished 22nd in the 5,000 meters.

Qualifying for the finals in the 800 meters Saturday was Shane Gard. The freshman posted the second fastest time of the day.

For the women in the 1,000 meters, Ashlyn Willis qualified for the finals on Saturday.

CSI Softball gets the series sweep with two wins Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team beat Snow College 7-4 and 6-1 Friday to complete the four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference sweep.

Both Golden Eagle pitchers threw well. Kenzie Waters earned the game one win, going seven innings and giving up just two earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts. In game two, Brooke Merrill got the win, going seven innings and giving up one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.

CSI’s Olivia Taylor and Maizie Clark went 2-for-3 at the plate in the first game. Clark had a triple and one RBI. Cortney Rhees was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Gracie Tentinger was 1-2 with a home run and one RBI. Saige Nielsen and Kylie Baumert finished the game 1-for-3. Baumert had a double and two RBI.

The Golden Eagle bats were a little hotter in game two. Taylor was 3-for-4 and Baumert was 3-for-3. Sophia Stoddard finished 2-for-4 with a double and Nielsen was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

CSI improves to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

CSI Baseball takes the 3-0 win over USUE

PRICE, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team beat USU Eastern 3-0 on Friday in what was supposed to be the first game of a doubleheader. But weather forced the teams to postpone game two to Saturday of the Scenic West Athletic Conference series.

The Golden Eagles managed just three hits but were able to take advantage along with six walks to get the three runs.

Zach Schmidt, Tate Gambill and Greyson Shafer were the only three to post a hit. Gambill’s was a double.

Casey Anderson earned the win on the mound, going six innings and giving up no runs on three hits with nine strikeouts. Stone Cushing pitched the final inning, giving up no runs, no hits with two strikeouts.

CSI improves to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

CSI Softball sweeps Snow on SWAC opening day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team opened the Scenic West Athletic Conference schedule with two wins over Snow 9-7 and 14-5 Thursday.

The Golden Eagles finished the day with 25 hits.

In game one, CSI hit four home runs. Kylie Baumert, Gracie Tentinger, Saige Nielsen and Cortney Rhees all hit a long ball. Tentinger finished the game ith four RBI. Caitlin Turner, Olivia Taylor, Baumert and Nielsen were all 2-for-4 and Rhees was 1-for-2. Both Baumert and Rhees posted two RBI.

In the circle, Brooke Merrill earned the win, going 3.2 innings and giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts. Jessica Touchard threw three great innings in relief, giving up no earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles started a little slow in game two, trailing 3-1, going into the bottom of the second inning. But a two-run second, a five-run fifth and a six-run fourth put the game out of reach.

Tentinger hit another home run, finishing 2-for-2. Stoddard also hit a home run, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Baumert was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI and Turner was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Maizie Clark was 1-for-2 and Olivia Taylor hit a triple.

August Cowan earned the win in the circle, going five innings and giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts.

CSI, now 10-5 overall and 2-0 in conference play, hosts Snow again for a doubleheader Friday at noon.

CSI Baseball beats USU Eastern to open SWAC play

PRICE, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho broke open a tight game in the top of eight to take game one of the four-game series 16-6 over USU Eastern Thursday.

The Golden Eagles were tied at six apiece going into the eighth.

Chase Higginson, Zach Schmidt and Tate Gambill all walked before Grayson Shafer brought in two runs on an error. Tyler Curtis and Andrew Astin followed with double to bring in three more runs and CSI rolled from there, adding five more runs in the top of the ninth.

Hofstetter led the Golden Eagles at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. Gambill was 2-for-4. Curtis finished with two doubles and Higginson was 3-for-3 with a double.

Candon Dahle earned the win, pitching the final 2.2 innings and giving up no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

CSI, now 13-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play, takes on USU Eastern Friday for a doubleheader.

