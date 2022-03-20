College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Softball and baseball

CSI Baseball opens series with a loss to Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho fell to Salt Lake CC 5-2 Thursday in the opening series nine-inning game.

Mason Olson threw a solid first six innings for the Golden Eagles, giving up just two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts. And left the game with the lead. But Salt Lake battled back for the win.

At the plate, Tyler Curtis went 1-for-4 with a home run. Magnum Hofstetter was 1-for-3, Garrett Thompson was 1-for-4 and Tate Gambill was 1-for-4.

CSI takes on SLCC again Friday in a doubleheader.

Golden Eagle Baseball battles but falls twice Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho fought to the end but fell to Salt Lake CC 3-2 and 5-3 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Golden Eagles finished game one with the same number of hits as SLCC. Greyson Shafer was 1-for-3 with a home run, while Tate Gambill was 2-for-3. Both Zach Schmidt and Garrett Thompson were 1-for-3. Casey Anderson pitched five innings for CSI, giving up two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.

In game two Shafer hit another home run, going 1-for-3. Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Gambill was 1-1 with three walks. Andrew Zmuda earned the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

CSI Softball sweeps Salt Lake twice on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team posted two run-rule wins 11-0 and 14-6 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Brooke Merrill pitched a gem in game one for the Golden Eagles. The freshman gave up just three hits in the complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts.

Her offense was equally as potent, pounding out 10 hits. Olivia Taylor was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, Saige Nielsen was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

It took the offense a little bit to get going in game two, but a 12-run sixth inning proved to be too much for the Bruins.

Stoddard hit two home runs, going 2-for-4 with five RBI, Rachael Brown was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI and Saige Nielsen was 2-for-2 with two walks and a home run.

Cortney Rhees finished 1-for-2, while Gracie Tentinger and Kylie Baumert were each 2-for-4.

In the circle, August Cowan earned the win, going six innings and giving up five earned runs on 10 hits with one strikeout.

CSI Baseball beats SLCC 4-2 on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team pounded out 11 hits to beat Salt Lake CC 4-2 Saturday in the final game of the four-game Scenic West Athletic Conference series.

Zach Schmidt and Tate Gambill were each 2-for-4 for the Golden Eagles. Gambill also had an RBI. Greyson Shafer was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Braxton Mills finished 4-for-4 with a double.

On the mound Kyler Murray and Andrew Baughn kept Salt Lake off balance all game. Murray went four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and Baughn, who earned the win, went five innings and gave up no runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

CSI, now 16-8 overall and 4-6 in conference play, travels to Community Christian next week.

CSI Softball pulls out the split on Saturday to win the series against SLCC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—After sweeping Salt Lake CC on Friday, the College of Southern Idaho Softball Team earned a split on Saturday, falling to the Bruins 8-4 before winning 9-8 to remain on top in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings.

Maizie Clark and Tracie Tentinger finished game one 2-for-3. Clark had one RBI. Rachael Brown was 1-for-1 with a walk. Kylie Baumert and Sophia Stoddard had the only other two hits for the Golden Eagles.

Gracie Walters went 3.2 innings, giving up four earned runs with two strikeouts. August Cowan threw one inning, giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

In game two, the Golden Eagles used a big fifth inning to pull past the Bruins.

CSI scored six runs in the inning to go up 9-5 and then held on.

Tentinger was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Olivia Taylor was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Rachael Brown was 1-for-2 with a double and two walks. Caitlin Turner finished with a double.

In the circle, Brooke Merrill earned the win, going 5.1 innings and giving up seven runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts. August Cowan got the save, going 1.2 innings and giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

CSI, now 19-6 overall and 11-1 in conference play, hosts Treasure Valley Tuesday and USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0