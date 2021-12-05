College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Men's and women's basketball, plus new baseball signings

#13 CSI Men knock off #11 Snow at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team moved to 1-1 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play with a 84-74 win over Snow College on Saturday.

The Badgers jumped out to a six point lead four minutes into the game but the Golden Eagles settled in and took a nine-point lead into the locker room. CSI never trailed in the second half.

The Golden Eagles shot 72 percent from the field in the second half and 50 percent for the game.

Taelon Martin led CSI with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Chris James and Chayce Polynice each had 17 points. Polynice added six rebounds and five blocked shots and James had four rebounds and three assists.

Daylen Williams had a solid night, finishing with four points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Jackson Brinkerhoff posted six points and three rebounds and Robert Whaley had seven points and three rebounds.

CSI, now 9-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play, travels to Colorado Northwestern next Saturday.

CSI Women's Basketball opens conference with a win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 10th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team led by as much as 27 points before beating Snow College 69-56 Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and never trailed after that.

Emilia Nworie and Alyssa Christensen each had 12 points. Gracie Kolka finished with 11. Nworie added four rebounds and two steals, while Christensen had eight rebounds and two steals. Brayli Jenks posted a solid line with six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. Ashlee Strawbridge led the golden Eagles in assists with three. She also had eight points. Sadie Gronning finished with five points, eight rebounds and three steals.

CSI, now 9-1 overall and 1-0 in league travels to non-conference foe Treasure Valley on Tuesday and Colorado Northwestern on Saturday.

#10 CSI WBB uses stifling defense to beat Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho forced Northwest College into 33 turnovers en route to a 86-37 victory over the Trappers.

Golden Eagle Hadley Richins finished the game with seven steals. Emelia Nworie added five.

CSI also out-rebounded Northwest 49-39 and held the Trappers to a 19 percent field goal percentage.

Nworie ended the game with a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Christensen was the only other Golden Eagle in double-figure scoring with 12. She added five rebounds. Jasmyne Boles had a solid night with eight points and six rebounds.

To go with her seven steals, Richins had nine points and three assists.

Third Newman joins the CSI Baseball Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Program signed Dax Newman for the 2022-2023 season. Newman will follow in his brother's footsteps as both Briggs and Taye played for the Golden Eagles.

"We will have had all three Newman brothers in the program and we saved the best for last," said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker. "Taye and Briggs have both said he will be the best of all three of them. He will play all over for us next year and will be a big part of our success on the mound as well."

Newman helped lead American Fork High School to a state championship last spring and earned Deseret News Second Team All-State honors.

At the plate, he hit .408 with 14 RBI and two home runs. On the mound he went 6-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

CSI Men's Basketball loses close game to USU Eastern

PRICE, Utah - The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team fell to USU Eastern Wednesday in its opening Scenic West Athletic Conference game.

The Golden Eagles played from behind the whole game but had cut the deficit to two points with under a minute to go. But couldn't complete the comeback, moving to 8-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Complete stats were unavailable but KT Raimey led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. Jakari Livingston added 13 and Robert Whaley had 12. Taelon Martin was the final CSI player in double figures with 11.

Outfielder from Crimson Cliffs signs with CSI Baseball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Program announces the addition of Logan West from Crimson Cliffs High School for the 2022-2023 year.

West hit .309 for the 4A school out of Washington, Utah, as a junior. He had nine RBI and four triples. His on-base percentage was .365. Prior to Covid shutting down his sophomores season, West was hitting .533.

"Logan can flat out hit!," said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker. "We are so excited to get such an elite level bat in our program. He is someone that will also come in and compete to play every day in our outfield next year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0