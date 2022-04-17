College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Golden Eagle Softball gets two big wins Saturday against CSN and more

Golden Eagle Softball gets two big wins Saturday against CSN

HENDERSON, Nev. - The 14th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team dominated Southern Nevada in game one 20-1 and then battled to a 12-10 win in game two Saturday on the road.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of some big swings to get the run rule. Sophia Stoddard was 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and four RBI, while Kylie Baumert was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI. Olivia Taylor also hit a home run, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Cortney Rhees was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI and Caitlin Turner was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.

Brooke Merrill earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up just one earned frun on three hits with one strikeout. Jessica Touchard pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on one hit.

Game two went back and forth with four lead changes.

Stoddard stayed hot, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Rachael Brown was 3-for-4 with one RBI and Maizie Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Olivia Taylor was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Turner and Baumert each hit home runs in the game.

Jessica Touchard earned the win in the circle, going 2.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout. Merrill came in to get the save, going 0.2 innings and giving up no runs and no hits.

CSI, 35-8 overall and 25-3 in conference play, hosts second-place Salt Lake Friday and Saturday.

CSI Baseball wins the weekend series against Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Southern Nevada 5-2 Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles claimed three out of four games for the weekend to take a 1 1/2 game lead over CSN and stand in second place in the conference.

Braxton Mills was 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs a walk and two RBI. Greyson Shafer was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Tyler Curtis was 2-for-4.

Josh Trentadue earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.1 innings and giving up no runs on not hits with three strikeouts. Tyler Curtis came into to get the save, going 2.2 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.

CSI, now 28-12 overall and 16-10 in conference play, hosts league-leading Salt Lake next week.

CSI Baseball goes ahead 2-1 in the series with CSN

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - After beating the College of Southern Nevada Friday, the Golden Eagle Baseball Team got the split Friday with the Coyotes, falling 1-0 and then winning 3-1 to get the edge going into Saturday for the final game of the series.

Casey Anderson pitched a gem in the opener, giving up just three hits with 15 strikeouts but earned the loss because CSI's bats never got going.

Andrew Astin was 2-for-3 and Braxton Mills was 1-for-2. The only other Golden Eagles with a hit were Tate Gambill and Greyson Shafer.

CSI finished game two with five its again but this time came out on the winning end. Gambill was 2-for-2 and Shafer was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Curtis was 1-for-3 with 1 RBI and Morgan Albrecht had the final hit.

Logan Bleazard earned the win on the mound, going 4.1 innings and giving up one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts. Stone Cushing closed the game out, going 2.2 innings and giving up no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.

CSI, now 27-12 overall and 15-10 in conference play, hosts CSN Saturday for the final game of the series.

Golden Eagle Softball splits with CSN Friday

HENDERSON, Nev. - The 14th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team beat Southern Nevada 7-4 before falling 3-2 in game two Friday.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of a couple big home runs in game one. Both Gracie Tentinger and Rachael Brown finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a home run along with two RBI. The only other CSI player with more than one hit was Kylie Baumert who was 2-for-4 with a double.

In the circle, Brooke Merrill earned the win going seven innings, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts.

CSI struggled at the plate in game two with only three players recording hits. Cortney Rhees was 3-for-3 and Caitlin Turner and Baumert were 2-for-4. Baumert had an RBI. Tentinger received two free passes via walks.

August Cowan got her first loss of the season, going six innings and giving up three earned runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles, who are 33-8 overall and 23-3 in conference play, take on CSN again Saturday for a doubleheader.

Golden Eagle Baseball wins on a walk-off wild pitch Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - In a 10 inning pitchers battle, the College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team came away with the 3-2 win over College of Southern Nevada in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Golden Eagle starter Mason Olson went nine innings, holding CSN at bay through eight. With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, he surrendered just his third hit of the game but it was a two-run home run to tie the game and send it into extra innings. Olson finished with 12 strikeouts.

Tyler Curtis came in to pitch the 10th and held the Coyotes to no runs, earning the win.

The bottom of the 10th is when CSI made its move. Morgan Albrecht walked to lead off the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice. Chase Higginson and Tate Gambill walked to load the bases and then Albrecht scored on a wild pitch for the walk-off win.

CSI's Greyson Shafer was the only player with more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Curtis also had a home run.

The Golden Eagles, now 26-11 overall and 14-9 in conference play, host Southern Nevada Friday for a doubleheader at noon.

Cowan garners third SWAC Pitcher of the Week accolade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Freshman August Cowan pitched another gem for the College of Southern Idaho Softball Team this past weekend against Snow College, being named Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Cowan threw seven innings to win game two, giving up no runs on five hits with no walks and one strikeout. She held the Badgers to a .208 batting average.

This is the third time she has received this award this season.

The 14th-ranked Golden Eagles travel to College of Southern Nevada for a four-game series Friday and Saturday. CSI is currently in first place in the conference standings.

