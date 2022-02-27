College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: CSI Women's Basketball wins Region 18 Championship and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The ninth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team beat Snow 63-57 to win the Region 18 Championship on Saturday and advance to the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Golden Eagles struggled from the field early, shooting just 22 percent in the first half but still entered the locker room tied at 23 apiece. CSI allowed Snow to get off just 24 shots in the first half, while putting up 35 shot attempts.

The Golden Eagles forced the Badgers into 26 turnovers for the game.

Sadie Gronning led CSI with 16 points, four rebounds and six steals. Jasmyne Boles added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Also scoring in double figures were Emilia Nworie with 13 points and Alyssa Christensen with 11. Christensen also had six rebounds.

Gronning was named tournament MVP and Boles earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

CSI, 30-2 overall, will compete in the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas, March 16 through March 22.

Golden Eagle Baseball sweeps Treasure Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team continued its winning ways, beating Treasure Valley CC 11-1 and 6-0 in a non-conference doubleheader Saturday.

CSI pitchers gave up just one earned run on the day.

Andrew Baughn earned the game one win, going three innings and giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts. Stone Cushing got the game two win, giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts as well.

Greyson Shafer led the way at the plate for the Golden Eagles in the first game, going 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI along with two walks. Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-3 with three RBI.

In game two, Tate Gambill was 1-for-1 with two RBI and two walks and Tyler Curtis was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Chase Higginson was 1-for-2 with a walk.

CSI, now 12-2 overall, opens Scenic West play next week at USU Eastern.

CSI Men fall to Snow in semifinals of Region 18 Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team came out cold and struggled to hit shots, falling to Snow College 86-79 Friday in the semifinals of the Region 18 Tournament.

The Golden Eagles shot just 35 percent from the field and 28 percent from long range compared to 48 percent for snow and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

CSI had a couple players post good games. Chris James led the Golden Eagles with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Rob Whaley had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Daylen Williams finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

The Golden Eagles will now wait to see if they are awarded an at-large berth to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Golden Eagle Women's Basketball advance to Region 18 Championship

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The ninth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team overcame a slow start Friday to beat USU Eastern 67-53 in the semifinals of the Region 18 Tournament.

With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to the championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A paltry 14 percent field goal percentage in the first quarter put CSI with a lot of ground to make up, trailing 18-7 after the first period. But the Golden Eagles started hitting shots and played better defense to fight back and roll in the second half.

CSI forced 18 turnovers, while just committing nine.

Emilia Nworie led the Golden Eagles with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sadie Gronning added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Also posting strong performances were Ashlee Strawbridge (9 points, four rebounds), Alyssa Christensen (7 points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists) and Jalen Callender (seven points, two rebounds, one assist).

CSI MBB wins Region 18 Tournament opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 81-62 Thursday in the opening round of the Region 18 Tournament.

The win sends the Golden Eagles to the semifinals Friday against Snow College at 7 p.m.

CSI let the Spartans hang around early but pulled away late to seal the win.

Marcellious Lockett led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Daylen Williams added 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Other CSI players, finishing with double digit scoring included Chayce Polynice with 13, Taelon Martin with 11 and Robert Whaley with 10. Polynice posted a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Chris James had a solid game, finishing with six points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Three CSI Men's Basketball Players make all region list

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Program was represented in the Region 18 awards by three players. Taelon Martin earned first-team honors, Robert Whaley earned second-team honors and Marcellious Lockett earned honorable mention accolades.

Martin, a 6-4 guard, leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 12.4 points per game. He added 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1 steal per game. Whaley, a 6-5 forward, averages 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and .6 blocked shots per game for CSI.

Sophomore guard Marcellious Lockett is the Golden Eagles top scorer from long range, averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1 steal per game heading into the Region 18 Tournament.

