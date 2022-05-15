College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: CSI Softball wins Region 18 Tournament and more

CSI Baseball will play in district playoff after taking 2nd in Region 18 Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team came up short in the Region 18 Championship, falling to Salt Lake 19-2 Saturday, but the Golden Eagles kept their JUCO World Series hopes alive.

SLCC will host a four-team district playoff Thursday through Saturday. Three regions will be represented with two coming from Region 18, giving CSI a spot in that playoff. The winner will advance to the JUCO World Series.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles were spent as they were playing their fifth game of the weekend and Salt Lake was in just its third.

CSI used eight pitchers. The Bruins used three.

At the plate, the Golden Eagles were led by Tate Gambill, who was 2-for-2. Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-4. Cole Rollins was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Garrett Thompson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

CSI, 40-17, will play Thursday at Salt Lake CC against an opponent to be determined.

CSI Baseball picks up huge win to advance to Region 18 Championship

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team lost to Salt Lake CC 6-4 in the undefeated game but won the loser-out game against College of Southern Nevada 7-2 Friday to advance to the Region 18 Championship.

Because Region 18 is hosting the district playoff next week, the region receives two spots in the district playoff and with the win against CSN the Golden Eagles are guaranteed a spot in that playoff to try to qualify for the JUCO World Series.

In the early game against Salt Lake, CSI outhit the Bruins 11-10 but 10 walks and four hit by pitches proved too costly to overcome.

At the plate, Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Tate Gambill was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI and Zach Schmidt had a triple.

Casey Anderson got the loss going three innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

Game two was all CSI. The Golden Eagles scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings and never allowed Southern Nevada back into the game.

Albrecht had a three-RBI home run in the first inning. Gambill was 2-for-4, Greyson Shafer was 2-for-5 with two RBI, Asing and Magnum Hofstetter each had doubles.

Kyler Murray got the win, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up no runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

CSI will take on top-seeded Salt Lake CC at noon Saturday in the Region 18 Championship.

CSI Softball wins Region 18 Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team left no doubt Friday, beating Salt Lake 11-0 in the Region 18 Tournament Championship.

With the win the Golden Eagles advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Yuma, Ariz., May 25-28.

CSI took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Saige Nielsen. The Golden Eagles extended that lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third. Baumert singled to center field, Stoddard reached on a catcher's interference and Nielsen walked to set up a grand slam by Rachael Brown.

In the fifth, CSI added six more runs, highlighted by another Brown home run. In that inning, Stoddard walked, Nielsen doubled, Maizie Clark doubled and Olivia Taylor and Baumert singled.

Golden Eagle pitcher Brooke Merrill earned the win in the circle, going all seven innings and giving up no runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

CSI heads to the national tournament with a 47-11 overall record.

Nielsen was named Region 18 Tournament MVP. Other making the all-tournament team included Brown, Gracie Tentinger, Merrill and Baumert.

CSI Baseball scores three in the top of the 10th to beat CSN

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team beat College of Southern Nevada 8-6 Thursday to advance to the Region 18 Tournament undefeated game against Salt Lake CC.

The Golden Eagles trailed 2-0 before plating five runs in the top of the seventh to take the 5-2 lead. Southern Nevada answered with three on the bottom half and the score stayed knotted through nine.

That's when CSI found a way to score three runs in the top of the 10th and eventually grab the win.

With one out, Zach Schmidt singled to center field. With two outs, Braxton Mills walked and Garrett Thompson walked to load the bases. Chase Higginson walked for the first one then Tate Gambill singled to score Mills. The last run came across on a hit by pitch to Magnum Hofstetter.

Southern Nevada scored one run in the bottom of the 10th but Caden Christensen came in to secure the final out and send CSI to the undefeated game.

Mason Olson pitched the first 6.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

Josh Trentadue earned the win, going one innings and giving up one earned run on no hits with two strikeouts. Caden Christensen got the save.

Golden Eagle Softball advances to Region 18 Championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho Softball's Gracie Tentinger hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to beat Salt Lake CC 4-3 and send the Golden Eagles into the championship game on Saturday.

The body of work by the whole team until that point is a huge reason CSI beat the Bruins for sixth time this season.

CSI trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, both Caitlin Turner and Olivia Taylor reached on errors to set up a two-rbi hit by Kylie Baumert to take the 2-1 lead.

Salt Lake tied the game up in the sixth on a solo home run.

The Bruins took the lead in the top of seventh before CSI tied it up in the bottom half to set up Tentinger's heroics.

With one out, Maizie Clark singled to center. Turner laid down a bunt single and Taylor walked. Baumert added her third RBI of the game when Salt Lake tried to get the out at home and everyone was safe. The Golden Eagles were unable to push anymore across but stayed alive.

The Bruins got one runner on base in the top of the eighth but Jessica Touchard shut the door in the circle.

Touchard earned the win, going the final 1.1 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout. Brooke Merrill threw the first 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Saige Nielsen was 2-for-3 at the plate and Taylor was 1-for-2 with two walks.

CSI Softball beats CSN to open Region 18 Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 18th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team beat the College of Southern Nevada 10-5 Wednesday in the Region 18 Tournament.

With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals against Salt Lake Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

CSI pounded out 16 hits in the win.

Gracie Tentinger was 4-for-4. Caitlin Turner, Olivia Taylor, Sophia Stoddard and Saige Nielsen all hit home runs. Stoddard was 2-fo-3 with three RBI, Nielsen was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Turner was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Taylor was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Rachael Brown and Kylie Baumert were 2-for-4 and each had a double.

Brooke Merrill earned the win, going 4.1 innings and giving up five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Jessica Touchard pitched two solid innings, giving up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and August Cowan earned the save, pitching the final .2 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

