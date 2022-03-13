College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: CSI Softball finishes the sweep of Southern Nevada Saturday and more

Golden Eagle Softball puts it all together in two wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team benefited from two outstanding pitching performances and some hot bats to beat College of Southern Nevada 11-2 and 7-0 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In game one, the brightest star was Gracie Tentinger. The freshman went 3-for-3 at the plate with three home runs and six RBI. Cortney Rhees was 2-for-3 with a home run and one RBI, Kylie Baumert was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Maizie Clark was 1-for-1 with two walks and an RBI. In the circle, Brooke Merrill went all five innings, giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Game two belonged to pitcher August Cowan. The freshman was one hit away from a perfect game, fanning six hitters in her seven innings.

Sophia Stoddard was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run and two RBI, Tentinger was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Clark was 2-for-2 and Baumert was 2-for-3. Rachael Brown and Saige Nielsen each hit home runs for the Golden Eagles.

CSI Baseball comes up just short in Thursday's game with CSN

HENDERSON, Nev. - College of Southern Idaho Baseball's Mason Olson threw a dominant seven innings Thursday night but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell to College of Southern Nevada 5-2.

Olson did not give up a run and just four hits with 13 strikeouts to keep the Coyotes at bay. But Southern Nevada took advantage with Olson out of the game and scored five runs on three walks, two hit by pitches and one hit in the eighth inning to take the win.

CSI finished with 10 hits, led by Magnum Hofstetter, Tyler Curtis and Stone Cushing. All three were 2-for-4 at the plate.

Golden Eagle Baseball splits on the road with CSN

HENDERSON, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho beat Southern Nevada 3-2 Friday before falling in the late game 7-3 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Casey Anderson threw a complete game for the Golden Eagles in the win, going seven innings and giving up just two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.

At the plate, Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Garrett Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double. Tate Gambill drove in a run, going 1-for-3.

In game two, CSI held the 3-1 lead going into the fifth inning before CSN scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth for the win.

Isaiah Vega was 1-for-1 at the plate, Stone Cushing was 1-for-3 with a double and Magnum Hofstetter was 1-for-2 with two walks. The Golden Eagles used four pitchers but Cooper Littledike had a solid four innings, giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.

Golden Eagle Baseball takes the loss on final day

HENDERSON, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho finished the series with Southern Nevada Saturday, falling to the Coyotes 6-3.

CSI posted four hits on the day, one apiece from Tate Gambill, Cole Rollins, Stone Cushing and Chase Higginson. Higginson's was a double and Cushing's was a triple. Rollins posted the lone RBI.

On the mound, Tyler Curtis earned the loss, going three innings and giving up three unearned runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Kyler Murray also had a solid outing, pitching the first five innings, giving up just one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts.

CSI Softball finishes the sweep of Southern Nevada Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - For the College of Southern Idaho Softball's Gracie Tentinger, the softball continued to look like a watermelon as she finished the weekend with eight home runs and led the Golden Eagles to 12-3 and 15-7 wins on Saturday against Southern Nevada.

Tentinger was 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in game one and 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in game two.

She wasn't the only one hitting the long ball. Caitlin Turner, Saige Nielsen and Rachael Brown each hit one out in the second game.

The Golden Eagle pitchers continued to be solid.

Kenzie Waters earned the win in game one with Jessica Touchard coming in for the final 1.2 innings. Touchard gave up one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts.

August Cowan was the game two winner, going five innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

CSI, now 16-5 overall and 8-0 in SWAC play, travels to Salt Lake next week.

Joe Skaug Endowment to benefit CSI Men's Basketball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The CSI Foundation and the Athletic Department is excited to announce the establishment of a new endowment, benefiting the CSI Men's Basketball Program.

The Loren K. "Joe" Skaug Memorial Endowment was established with the purpose of providing scholarships for student athletes participating on the CSI Men's Basketball Team.

"What a what a wonderful gift this is to CSI Basketball, showing Joe's love for the legendary program of Golden Eagle Basketball," said CSI Men's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Reinert. "Scholarships really help athletics in general and to have his name honored by the recipient will make it extra special."

Scholarship recipients must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and illustrate exemplary character and leadership on the court, in the classroom and in the the community. The scholarship is an open fund, capable of accepting donations from other individuals at any time. To donate towards the Loren K. "Joe" Skaug Memorial Endowment online, visit www.csi.edu/foundation.

For more information on establishing athletic scholarships, please contact Erika Allen, Executive Director of the CSI Foundation at elallen@csi.edu.

