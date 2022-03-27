College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: CSI Distance Track opens outdoor season with success and more

Golden Eagle Baseball goes 2-1 on first two days in California

REDLANDS, Calif. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team beat Community Christian 15-4 Friday and 10-3 on Saturday before falling 8-0 in the second game.

The Golden Eagles pounded out 12 hits in the five-inning run rule on day one.

Garrett Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and seven RBI. Zach Schmidt was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Tate Gambill was 1-for-1 with three walks and four runs scored. Andrew Astin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Magnum Hofstetter had a triple. Mason Olson earned the win, going all five innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.

In game two, CSI out-hit CCC 9-5. Gambill was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI. Astin was 2-for-3 and Stone Cushing was 1-for-2. Andrew Baughn earned the win, going 4.1 innings and giving up no earned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles could never get their bats going in the third game. Five different players had one hit apiece. Thompson was 1-for-3 with a double for CSI's only extra base hit. CCC turned a triple play in an inning where CSI was threatening. Four different Golden Eagle pitchers combined to give up six earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts.

Touchard signs with Eastern Oregon Softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho Softball's Jessica Touchard signed her letter of intent to play softball at Eastern Oregon University next fall.

The Golden Eagle pitcher was a force at the plate and in the circle for CSI as a freshman, posting a 4.78 ERA in 70.1 innings with 36 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .413 with three home runs and 17 RBI, earning Region 18 second-team honors.

This season she has helped CSI to a 21-6 record and a current national ranking of 19th, having beaten two of the top three teams in the country.

She currently holds a 5.12 ERA with 12 strikeouts. At the plate, she is hitting .200 with an on-base percentage of .500.

"We are very excited for Jessica and know she will do great," said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. "She is a pitcher that can hit so that will give them different options with her. Jess is a good teammate and just loves the game of softball."

CSI Distance Track opens outdoor season with success

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The College of Southern Idaho Distance Track Team posted 10 national qualifying marks Friday and Saturday at the Cal Poly Invitational.

Competing against all four-year schools, the Golden Eagle runners held their own.

The top performance of the day was Shane Gard in the 800 meters. The freshman won the event in 1:53.22, qualifying for the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Gard also qualified in the 1500 Meters, taking 15th in 3:52.37. Joseph Ereaux qualified as well, finishing in 4:01.88.

The final men's qualifier for nationals was George Showers in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase. The freshman took second in a time of 9:54.66.

On the women's side, six qualified.

Ashlyn Willis took sixth in the steeplechase in a time of 12:18.23. Five women posted qualifying marks in the 5000 Meters. Audrey Camp led the way, taking second in a time of 18:10.55. Danielle Brow was fourth in 18:26.30, Natalya Babock was sixth in 18:30.49, Taya Brewer was eighth in 18:35.68 and Lydia Felix was ninth in 18:50.

"We had so many great things happen this weekend," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "We had multiple PR's and great efforts all around. I am very proud of them all today."

CSI Baseball gets the Saturday win over CCC

REDLANDS, Calif. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball team beat Community Christian College 6-5 on Saturday to finish the weekend 3-1 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Garrett Thompson was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Golden Eagles. Zach Schmidt was 2-for-5 with a double.

Five different CSI pitchers threw but Cooper Littledike was the one that earned the win, going 3.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles improve to 19-9 overall and 7-7 in conference play.

CSI hosts Colorado Northwestern CC this week.

CSI Softball takes two more for the series sweep over USUE

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 19th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team run rules USU Eastern 11-3 and 16-5 Saturday to improve to 15-1 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles benefited from a couple big home runs in game one. Gracie Tentinger finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and Saige Nielsen was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI. Both Cortney Rhees and Olivia Taylor posted doubles.

In the circle, August Cowan went the distance, giving up no earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

CSI added three more home runs in game two. Taylor was 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI, Nielsen was 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and three RBI. Tentinger was 3-for-4 with four RBI and Kylie Baumert was 4-for-4 with two RBI.

Brooke Merrill got the win in the circle, going five innings and giving up one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts.

CSI, 25-6 overall and 15-1 in conference play, travels to Colorado Northwestern next week.

