College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Basketball schedules and baseball signs 2

Basketball teams hit the road

The College of Southern Idaho men's and women's basketball teams are on the road this week.

The ninth-ranked CSI women play at Colorado Northwestern Saturday at 1 p.m. Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

The 14th-ranked CSI men travel to Colorado Northwestern Saturday at 3 p.m. Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

2 Idaho athletes sign with CSI baseball

The College of Southern Idaho baseball program added Timberline High School's Garrett Miller and Blackfoot High School's Tyler Vance for the 2022-2023 school year.

Miller is a pitcher and Vance is a short stop.

Helping Timberline to a 5A Idaho State title last spring, Miller boasted a 1.60 ERA with 25 strikeouts in his 30.2 innings of work.

"Garrett is an elite strike thrower that just flat knows how to compete and win at a high level," said CSI head coach Boomer Walker. "He will be someone we will count on to give us a chance to win every time he steps on the mound."

Vance had an outstanding junior season for Blackfoot. He hit .566 at the plate with 40 RBI, 11 doubles and four home runs.

"Tyler is a talented athlete that has been a plus defender at short stop his whole high school career," Walker said. His bat will also translate to our level as well. He is very well rounded which will give him the ability to contribute in multiple ways."

