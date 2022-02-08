College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Basketball homecoming, baseball is hot and more

It's homecoming this week! Come out to the College of Southern Idaho women's and men's basketball games Wednesday against Snow College.

There will be tailgate parties at 4 and 6 p.m. in the Aerobics Room (231) for alumni and friends to celebrate homecoming.

The 13th-ranked women play Snow at 5 p.m. and the 23rd-ranked men play Utah State University Eastern at 7 p.m.

It's a blackout, so wear your black to the game!

If you can't make it, watch the game at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

The basketball teams travel to Rangely, Colorado, Saturday for games at 1 and 3 p.m. Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com.

The Golden Eagle men's and women's indoor distance track teams compete Friday and Saturday at the Idaho State University Mountain State Games.

CSI baseball's scheduled games against Dawson Community College Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 have been moved to Utah Valley where the field is playable.

Tickets on sale now for CSI Rodeo

Mark your calendars for the 45th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo March 11-12 at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with rodeo action starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets purchase prior to the event online will be $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15 for adults and $8 for kids ages 6-12.

To buy your tickets, go to events.goldbuckleseating.com/tickets/45th-annual-csi-intercollegiate-rodeo-232488.

CSI Volleyball signs setter from New Zealand

The 12-time national championship College of Southern Idaho volleyball program added Janke Pretorius for the 2022 season.

The 5-11 setter from Orewa, New Zealand, attended high school at College Sports Auckland, earning sportsperson of the year for volleyball and then attended high school at Orewa College, earning sportsperson of the year there.

She competed on the Inter Provincial Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020, being named MVP in 2018 and 2019 and all-tournament team in all three years.

"We are excited to have a left-handed setter with size," said CSI head coach Jim Cartisser. "She will be a legitimate attacker in addition to being a setter and brings a ton of experience. She is one of the better athletes coming out of New Zealand this year."

Pretorius competed helped her New Zealand youth team take second at the Australian Junior Vollleyball Championships and was named to the Senior Auckland Champs Tournament team in 2019 and 2020.

Cowan gets win against top-ranked FSW; named SWAC Pitcher of the Week

College of Southern Idaho softball's August Cowan had big weekend in the circle for the Golden Eagles, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The freshman had two appearances, pitching nine innings. She gave up no earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Her opposing batting average was .156. Cowan got the win against top-ranked and defending NJCAA National Champion Florida Southwestern and earned a win against Miami-Dade.

The Golden Eagles are off until early March.

Anderson earns SWAC honor for dominating performances on the mound

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team is 7-1 to start the season thanks in large part to the pitching of Casey Anderson, who was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The University of Utah transfer appeared in two games for the Golden Eagles, earning one win. In his six innings, he gave up no runs, no hits, not walks and had 10 strikeouts.

CSI Baseball's Shafer recognized for big week at the plate

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team is off to a hot start and one of the reasons is Greyson Shafer. For his play, the freshman was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The infielder hit .583 at the plate, going 14-of-24. He also had eight walks, which took his on-base percentage to .678 in the eight games the Golden Eagles played.

Shafer had one double, one triple, two home runs and 14 RBI.

CSI, 7-1 overall, plays Dawson Community College in two weeks in non-conference action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0