College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Baseball, softball, track

Mills walk-off home run leads CSI Baseball to a win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho Baseball's Braxton Mills hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th with two outs to give the Golden Eagles the 4-3 win over USU Eastern Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

In a pitching duel, USU Eastern had only seven hits in 11 innings and CSI just six.

Mills finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run and double. Greyson Shafer was 2-for-5 with a home run as well.

On the mound, Mason Olson had the start, going 7.1 innings and giving up three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Tyler Curtis came in with the score tied in the 8th and threw 3.2 innings of scoreless ball with no hits and two strikeouts.

CSI Baseball splits with USUE Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team rebounded from a 3-1 loss in game one Friday to take game two 9-2 in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.

The Golden Eagles struggled to get going offensively in the first game, finishing with just four hits. Magnum Hofstetter, Zach Schmidt, Greyson Shafer and Andrew Astin each tallied a hit.

On the mound, Casey Anderson earned the loss, going 6.2 innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

CSI got rolling in game two, pounding out 13 hits. Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was 2-for-4 with two triples and three RBI. Hofstetter was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Tyler Curtis hit a solo home run. Braxton Mills and Astin each posted doubles.

On the mound, Logan Bleazard earned the win, going 3.2 innings and giving up just one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts. Josh Trentadue got the save, going 2.2 innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

Golden Eagle Softball takes care of business with two wins over Snow

EPHRAIM, Utah - The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball team beat Snow College 10-4 and 8-0 Friday to improve to 31-6 overall and 21-1 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

In game one, CSI hit three home runs. Olivia Taylor was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI, Gracie Tentinger was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI and Saige Nielsen was 1-for-4 with a home run. Caitlin Turner had a triple, Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-3 and Kylie Baumert was 2-for-5.

Brooke Merrill earned the win in the circle going 5.1 innings and giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts. Jessica Touchard pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

In game two, August Cowan pitched a gem. The freshman threw all seven innings, giving up no runs on five hits with one strikeout.

At the plate, Tentinger was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Rachael Brown was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Taylor and Nielsen were 2-for-3. Stoddard, Baumert and Maizie Clark all finished with doubles.

CSI Baseball run rules USU Eastern in series finale

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team had some timely hits and solid pitching to beat USU Eastern 9-0 Saturday in the final game of the Scenic West Athletic Conference series.

Both Chase Higginson, Tate Gambill and Andrew Astin had big hits to produce runs. Higginson was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Astin had a two RBI double and Gambil had a two-rbi single. Braxton Mills was 1-2 with a double and two runs scored and Zach Schmidt was 1-for-2 with a walk. Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-4 with a double.

On the mound Kyler Murray got the win, going five innings and giving up no runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Stone Cushing finished the game, going two innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

CSI, now 25-11 overall and 13-9 in conference play, hosts Southern Nevada next week.

CSI Distance Track posts four more qualifying marks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Teams competed at the Utah Spring Classic Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles ran at Weber State on Friday and University of Utah on Saturday, qualifying in four more events for the NJCAA Division I Track and Field National Championships.

Shane Gard added a third event to already impressive start. The freshman qualified in the 5,000 Meters in a time of 15:40.16, taking seventh at the meet. Two other CSI runners placed well too. Joseph Ereaux took 10th in 16:10.16 and George Showers was 11th in 16:18.60.

Audrey Camp qualified in two events. Camp took 12th in the 800, running it in 2:19.80 and 13th in the 1500 in 4:44.84. Teammate Danielle Brow also qualified in the 1500, taking 28th in 4:49.19.

The Golden Eagles had two other place in the top 10 in an event. Natalya Babcock took fifth in the 5,000 Meters in 19:03.49 and Taya Brewer was seventh in 19:34.60.

CSI next competes at BYU April 22-23.

CSI Softball splits with Snow on Saturday

EPHRAIM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho run ruled Snow 10-1 and then couldn't get the offense going and fell 5-1 in game two.

In the first game, Golden Eagle starter Gracie Walters held Snow at bay all game, giving up just one earned run on six hits with eight strikeouts. Jessica Touchard pitched the final .2 of the game, giving up no hits with one strikeout.

At the plate, Olivia Taylor was 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI and Saige Nielsen added a home run, going 1-for-3 with three RBI. Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-2 with two walks, Cortney Rhees was 2-for-4, Kylie Baumert was 1-for-3 and Gracie Tentinger was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

The Golden Eagles struggled to find their bats in game two. Maizie Clark was 2-for-3, Baumert was 2-for-4 with a double, Rachael Brown was 1-for-2 with a walk and Brynne Tolley was 1-for-1 for all of the CSI hits.

Touchard earned the loss in the circle, going 4.1 innings and giving up five runs on five hits with one strikeout. Brooke Merrill pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.

CSI, now 32-7 overall and 22-2 in conference play, remain in first place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference Standings.

