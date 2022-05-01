College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Baseball, softball, track

Golden Eagle Baseball run rules Community Christian on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - After a short lightning delay, the College of Southern Idaho's Greyson Shafer hit a 3-run walk-off home run to give CSI Baseball the 11-0 run rule win Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles held an 8-0 lead through five innings when the game was halted for lightning. Mason Olson came out and got a 1-2-3 inning on the mound in the top of the sixth before CSI ended the game in the bottom half.

Tate Gambill led off the inning with a walk and Magnum Hofstetter singled before Shafer drilled a shot down the left-field line for the final tally.

Shafer finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI and Garrett Thompson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Gambill was 1-for-2 with two walks. Zach Schmidt hit a triple.

On the mound, Olson earned the win, going six innings and giving up no runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts.

CSI Baseball dominates CCC on Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball pitching staff gave up just four hits in two games Friday to beat Community Christian 7-2 and 13-0 in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.

Golden Eagle starter Casey Anderson gave up two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts in game one. At the plate, CSI had a big game from Magnum Hofstetter. The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home and four RBI. Braxton Mills was 2-for-3 with a double and Zach Schmidt was 1-for-2.

Game two was all Golden Eagles. Logan Bleazard pitched a gem, going four innings and giving up no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts. Stone Cushing pitched the final innings, giving up no runs, no hits with two strikeouts.

Offensively, Hofstetter was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI and Morgan Albrecht was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Chase Higginson was 1-for-1 with two RBI, Zach Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double and Garrett Thompson had a double.

CSI, now 33-14 overall and 21-12 in conference play, will play CCC in its final regular season home game Saturday at 11 a.m. Prior to the game, there will be a short ceremony to honor the outgoing sophomores.

#17 CSI Softball hits 12 home runs in sweep

PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho used its offense to beat USU Eastern Friday 14-13 and 20-8 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In game one, Gracie Tentinger had two home runs, including a grand slam, going 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBI. Olivia Taylor was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Kylie Baumert was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Cortney Rhees was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Saige Nielsen was 2-for-4 with a home run and one RBI and Sophia Stoddard finished with a home run.

Jessica Touchard earned the win in the circle, pitching 2.2 innings and giving up three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts. August Cowan got the save, pitching the final two outs and giving up no runs on one hit.

The Golden Eagles finished game two with 20 hits.

Taylor was 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI, Stoddard was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI, Tentinger was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI and Rachael Brown was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Caitlin Turner also hit a home run, Baumert was 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI and Brynne Tolley was 1-for-1.

Cowan earned the win, going six innings and giving up seven earned runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts.

CSI Baseball gets the win on sophomore day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team run ruled Community Christian 15-7 Saturday to take all four games of the series and win its final home regular season game on a day it celebrated its sophomore class.

Magnum Hofstetter led the charge at the plate, finishing 5-for-6 with two RBI. Zach Schmidt was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI and Andrew Astin was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Both Isaiah Vega and Garrett Thompson were 1-for-2. Tate Gambill had a triple and Morgan Albrecht had a double.

The Golden Eagles pitched five different players. Kyler Murray earned the win, going three innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Baughn, Caden Christensen, Andrew Zmuda and Stone Cushing combined to pitch the final five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

CSI, now 34-14 overall and 22-12 in conference play, travels to Colorado Northwestern for its final Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season series. The Golden Eagles stand in second place in the SWAC standings.

CSI Softball splits with USUE on Saturday

PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho fell to USU Eastern 9-7 in game one before rebounding to take game two 12-9 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles clinched at least a share of the Scenic West Athletic Conference title today, holding a four-game lead with four games to play.

CSI fell behind 9-3 in game one and battled back to 9-7 and had the bases loaded in the seventh but came up just short.

Olivia Taylor finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI. Kylie Baumert was 2-3 with one RBI. Gracie Tentinger was 1-for-2 with a home run and walk and two RBI and Saige Nielsen had a home run with two RBI. Jessica Touchard pitched the final 3.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits.

In game two, Taylor, Baumert and Tentinger had 10 of the Golden Eagles 13 hits.

Taylor was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Baumert was 4-for-5 with two RBI and Tentinger was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Sophia Stoddard had a three-RBI double and Rachael Brown had a three-RBI home run.

Touchard pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on three hits.

CSI Distance Track's Brooke Reed qualifies for nationals at ISU Meet

POCATELLO, Idaho - Several of the College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Teams competed at the Idaho State University Bengal Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Brooke Reed took advantage, qualifying for the NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships in the 5,000 Meters. She placed 24th at the meet in a time 18:53.

CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson said she was happy about how everyone ran and is excited to see how the team does in its final meet of the regular season this coming Saturday at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0