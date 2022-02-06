College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Baseball; men's, women's basketball

CSI Baseball improves to 7-1 overall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball lost its first game Friday but bounced back with two wins to improve to 7-1 on the year. The Golden Eagles lost to Cochise 5-4 and then beat them 9-7 and 8-5 to wrap up CSI's trip to Las Vegas.

Cochise 5, CSI 4

Magnum Hofstetter was 1-for-3 with a walk and a double. Greyson Shafer finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Andrew Astin was 1-for-3 and Cole Rollins was 1-for-2. On the mound, Mason Olson went 4.2 innings and give up two earned runs on five hits and nine strikeouts. Candon Dahle earned the loss, going 1.1 innings and giving up two earned runs.

CSI 9, Cochise 7

Hofstetter and Shafer were each 2-for-3. Tate Gambill was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Curtis was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Garrett Thompson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Braxton Mills was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Andrew Zmuda came in late to earn the win, going two innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

CSI 8, Cochise 5

Stone Cushing had a three RBI home run. Gambill was 1-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Garrett Thompson was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI and Cole Rollins was 3-for-3 with two doubles. Chase Higginson finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. On the mound Josh Trentadue got the win, going 3.2 innings and giving up just one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts. Cooper Littledike got the save going .2 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.

Golden Eagle Softball finishes Florida Tourney on high note

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The College of Southern Idaho finished its last four games of the Southwestern Florida Tournament 2-2, falling to State College of Florida 5-1 and #15 Indian River 2-0 before beating Miami Dade 3-1 and #13 Central Florida 5-4.

State College 5, CSI 1

Brynne Tolley was 2-for-2 with a walk. Perla Duran had the Golden Eagles only RBI. Caitlin Turner and Sophia Stoddard were each 1-for-3. Kenzie Waters earned the loss, giving up three earned runs. Brooke Merrill pitched the final three innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Indian River 2, CSI 0

Offensively, Saige Nielsen, Maggie Whipple and Turner were all 1-for-3. Kylie Baumert was 2-for-3 and Stoddard was 1-for-2 with a walk. In the circle Gracie Walters earned the loss, going six innings and giving up just one earned run with four strikeouts.

CSI 3, Miami Dade 1

Turner and Baumert were each 2-for-3 in the game. Turner also had an RBI and a double. Turner, Stoddard, Gracie Tentinger, Cortney Rhees and Jessica Touchard each had a hit. Rhees had an RBI double and Tentinger had an RBI.

August Cowan pitched a gem, going all seven innings and giving up no earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

CSI 5, Central Florida 4

Stoddard went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and four RBI, while Turner was 2-for-3 and Baumer was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Alicia Ortega was 1-for-2. Merrill earned the win, going three innings and giving up no earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Walters earned the save, pitching two innings and giving up one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts.

CSI Women bounce back for win against Snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho found a way to beat Snow Saturday 44-35 when the Golden Eagles couldn't get shots to fall.

CSI shot just 22 percent from the field, 26 percent from the 3-point line and 63 percent from the free-throw line. It worked because the Badgers shot 24 percent from the field, 15 percent from the 3-point line and 57 percent from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles also out-rebounded Snow and forced the Badgers into more turnovers.

CSI had just 19 points total through three quarters and trailed 25-19. But a 25-point fourth quarter erased the deficit and they pulled out the win.

Brayli Jenks led the Golden EAgles with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sadie Gronning added eight rebounds and four assists. Emilia Nworie had five points, six rebounds and four blocks and Ashlee Strawbridge had nine points and six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles host USU Eastern Wednesday at 5 p.m.

CSI Men's Basketball takes loss at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The ninth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team suffered a 79-72 loss to 22nd-ranked Snow College Saturday, dropping into fourth place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings.

The Golden Eagles out shot Snow from the field but CSI finished with 15 turnovers to Snow's seven.

CSI was led by Chayce Polynice who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Marcellious Lockett had 14 points and Chris James posted 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Golden Eagles host USU Eastern Wednesday at 7 p.m. CSI will be looking to avenge two season losses to the Eagles of Price.

Golden Eagle Softball splits with top-ranked Florida Southwestern

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team earned the split with top-ranked Florida Southwestern State Thursday in non-conference action, falling 5-0 in game one before winning game two 6-5.

It's the second top-five win for the Golden Eagles in two weeks.

Golden Eagle pitcher Brooke Merrill had a good outing in the first game, giving up just one earned run. But a few defensive miscues gave them four unearned runs and CSI struggled to get anything going offensively.

Merrill finished the game, giving up seven hits with four strikeouts.

At the plate, only two CSI players posted hits. Kylie Baumert and Alicia Ortega each went 1-for-3.

In game two, the Golden Eagles led 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Florida Southwestern battled back to take the 5-3 lead going into the seventh.

With one out, Baumert was hit by pitch. Sophia Stoddard followed with a walk. Then Gracie Tentinger crushed a double to the wall to score Baumert and Maame Johnson who was pinch running for Stoddard. With the game tied and Perla Duran running for Tentinger, the freshman moved to third on passed ball and scored on a wild pitch to take the 6-5 lead.

August Cowan, who entered the game in the sixth, shut the door. The freshman pitcher went two innings, giving up just one hit and no runs with one strikeout for the win.

At the plate, Tentinger was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Caitlin Turner was 2-for-3 and Baumer was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ortega had a home run.

CSI Baseball wins fifth straight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team beat Cochise College 5-1 on Thursday to win its fifth straight game.

The Golden Eagle pitchers gave up just four hits for the game.

Casey Anderson dominated on the mound, going 5.0 innings and giving up no runs no hits with seven strikeouts. Logan Bleazard went 2.2 innings, giving up one hit and no runs with three strikeouts.

At the plate, Tate Gambill went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. Tyler Curtis was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI and Greyson Shafer was 2-for-5 with an RBI.

