College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Baseball and softball

Golden Eagle Softball bats stay hot in the sweep

RANGELY, Colo. - The 16th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team won its 10th and 11th straight game Saturday, beating Colorado Northwestern 15-6 and 9-1 in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.

With four errors in the field, the Golden Eagles needed their five home runs to put game one away.

Caitlin Turner was 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI and Saige Nielsen was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI. Gracie Tentinger added the fifth home run on a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Kylie Baumert finished 3-for-5 with four runs scored and one RBI.

In the circle, August Cowan earned the win, going six innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Jessica Touchard pitched the final inning to close it out, giving up one earned run on two hits with one strikeout.

Nielsen added another home run in game two, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Tentinger also had a home run, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBI. Olivia Taylor was 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI and Baumert was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Brooke Merrill got the win in the circle, going all five innings and giving up one earned run on two hits with nine strikeouts.

CSI improves to 28-6 overall and 19-1 in conference play. The Golden Eagles travel to Snow College next week.

CSI Baseball finishes off series with a run rule win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho jumped out to a 5-0 lead and added six in the fifth to cruise to a 11-3 win over Colorado Northwestern Saturday.

Golden Eagle starter Kyler Murray pitched four scoreless innings for the win, giving up just two hits. Josh Trentadue finished the game, pitching three innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

Tate Gambill led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI. Zach Schmidt had a double and Cole Rollins was 1-for-2 with two RBI.

CSI improves to 22-10 overall and 10-8 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles host USU Eastern Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Golden Eagle baseball splits Friday's twinbill

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team run ruled Colorado Northwestern 10-0 in five innings in game one on Friday before falling 9-8 in game two in extra innings.

The Golden Eagles rolled in the first game with Casey Anderson on the mound. Anderson pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

At the plate, Magnum Hofstetter was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI, Braxton Mills was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Cole Rollins was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Zach Schmidt was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Tyler Curtis was 2-for-3.

Game two was all CNCC early but the Golden Eagles battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. After trailing 8-0, CSI scored five in the sixth and then forced extra innings in the seventh. Tate Gambill led off with a single, Tyler Curtis singled to right field and Cole Rollins walked to load the bases. That's when Andrew Astin hit a double to the wall to score all three and tie the game.

CNCC was able to put one run on the board in the top of the eighth and the Golden Eagles couldn't answer.

Rollins finished the game 2-for-2 with a walk and Chase Higginson had a 3-RBI triple. Hofstetter also had a triple in the game.

Logan Bleazard pitched well in his three innings, giving up no runs on one hit.

CSI Baseball run rules CNCC on day one

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho didn't need much run support for pitcher Mason Olson, but the Golden Eagle Baseball Team got it, winning 10-0 in six innings.

Olson pitched a gem, going all six innings, giving up no runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

At the plate, Braxton Mills was 2-for-3 and Zach Schmidt was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Tyler Curtis had a pinch-hit single to score the 10th run for the run rule.

Cole Rollins was 1-for-2 with two RBI and Chase Higginson was 1-for-1 with one RBI.

