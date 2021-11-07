College of Southern Idaho Athletics update: Volleyball, men's and women's basketball

Golden Eagle Women beat Central Wyoming to open season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team used a strong second half to beat Central Wyoming 60-39 Friday in the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tournament.

The Golden Eagles shot 46 percent from the field in the second half compared to 21 percent in the first half.

Ashlee Strawbridge led all scorers with 14 points. She added fiv rebounds and three steals. Jasmyne Boles finished with 10 points and eight rebounds along with four assists.

Alyssa Christensen finished with double digit rebounds at 11 and also scored eight points, Emilia Nworia also had a solid game with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Brayli Jenks dished out five assists.

CSI, 1-0, takes on Casper College Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

CSI MBB uses big second half to run away with win over Central Wyoming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team clung to a one-point halftime lead but went on a 52-34 second-half run to beat Central Wyoming 94-75 Friday in the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tournament.

Taelon Martin had a huge night, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals with no turnovers. Four other Golden Eagles finished in double-digit scoring, led by Chayce Polynice’s 18 points. Jakari Livingston had 16 points followed by 12 from Chris James and 11 from Robert Whaley. Polynice added seven rebounds, while Whaley had eight rebounds. James, who ran the point most of the night also had five rebounds and five assists. Daylen Williams finished with seven points and eight rebounds for CSI.

CSI, 2-0 overall, takes on Lee College Saturday at 7:30 p.m. With its win Friday, Lee is also 2-0 in the tournament.

CSI Volleyball lands three on all-region list

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—Three College of Southern Idaho Volleyball players earned Region 18 honors for their play during the regular season.

Miyu Tsurumaki led the way, earning first-team honors. The sophomore libero averaged 3.80 digs per set (third in the conference) and passed a .952 serve receive percentage. She also had .21 service aces per game.

Pia Selke was named to the second team. The sophomore middle blocker ranked second in the conference in hitting percentage at .361. She averaged 2.06 kills per set, .59 blocks per set and .23 service aces per set.

Rounding out the Golden Eagle selections was sophomore outside hitter Savannah Taosoga. She ranked fourth in the conference in kills per set at 3.26. She also added 1.43 digs per set and .50 blocks per set.

CSI finished the season 15-11 overall and lost in the semifinals of the Region 18 Tournament to end its year.

See below for the complete list of selections.

SWAC All-Conference First Team

Hikialani Kaohelaulii SLCC

Emma Ricks USUE

Macey Short SNOW

Sammy Perry USUE

Kjersti (KJ) Strong SNOW

Laura Fiabane SLCC

Miyu Tsurumaki CSI

SWAC All-Conference Second Team

Lindsey Otero USUE

Macie Gordon SNOW

Sunny Brown SLCC

Pia Selke CSI

Kyla Barker CSN

Sandora Sasaki SLCC

Ashlee McUne USUE

Marissa Coney CNCC

Honorable Mention

Janai Tillman CSN

Kara Clayton SNOW

Savannah Taosoga CSI

Elena Wallace SLCC

Alyssa Simmons USUE

Kylie Williams CNCC

Player Of The Year: Hikialani Kaohelaulii

Defensive Player Of The Year: Emma Ricks

Coach Of The Year: Shay Goulding Meurer

CSI Volleyball ends season in Region 18 Tournament semifinals

RANGELY, Colo.—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat College of Southern Nevada 25-11, 25-13, 25-23 to open the Region 18 Tournament before falling to top-seeded USU Eastern 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 Friday.

The Golden Eagles dominated the Coyotes behind a solid team attack. Savannah Taosoga led the way with nine kills and six digs. Pia Selke added six kills and Gabby Polynice and Mackenna Thayne each had five. Selke also had four blocks. Miyu Tsurumaki led the defense with 18 digs.

Against USU Eastern Taosoga also had high kills for the Golden Eagles. She finished with 15 along with 12 digs and three blocks. Selke posted 10 kills and three blocks and Heavenly Campbell had seven kills.

Tsurumaki was one of three in double-digit digs, leading the way with 20. Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai had 14. Sophia Casarez finished with 39 assists and nine digs in the setter position.

Taosoga was selected to the all-tournament for her play as well.

CSI finishes its season 16-12 overall.

CSI Women knock off Casper

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team came from behind to beat 10th-ranked Casper College Saturday in the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tournament.

The Golden Eagles trailed 31-20 at the half but slowly climbed back into the game and used a 20-11 fourth quarter to get the win.

Courtney Stothard led all scorers with 21 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. She knocked down 4-of-7 three-pointers on the night. Posts Emilia Nworie and Alyssa Christensen combined for 17 points and 14 rebounds. Brayli Jenks finished with eight assists running the point.

One of the biggest performances of the night though came from Sadie Gronning off the bench. The sophomore sparked the Golden Eagles in 20 minutes, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and three steals with no turnovers. She also was 5-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch.

CSI, 2-0, travels to Mesa on Friday and Central Arizona on Saturday.

CSI Men’s Basketball drops game to Lee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The 15th-ranked College of Southern Idaho saw a 21-point lead with 17 minutes to play disappear, falling to Lee College 78-75 Saturday in the Hilex Poly/Physician’s Immediate Care Tournament.

The Golden Eagles out-shot Lee 49 percent to 42 percent from the field but struggled from the free-throw line, hitting just 47 percent compared to 67 percent for Lee. Lee was 16-of-24 and CSI finished 8-of-17.

CSI out-rebounded Lee as well 44-35 but coughed up 22 turnovers to just 11 for Lee.

Chayce Polynice led the Golden Eagles with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Daylen Williams added eight points and 10 rebounds and Robert Whaley had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Chris James was solid, posting six points, six rebounds and five assists. And Marcellious Locket scored 10 points along with four assists.

CSI, 2-1 overall, travels to Laramie County Wednesday and Casper College Friday.

