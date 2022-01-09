College of Southern Idaho Athletics update: CSI Women's Basketball earns SWAC win at home and more

CSI Women roll to win over CCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The eighth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team dominated Community Christian College 112-33 Thursday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference contest.

The Golden Eagles had five players finish in double figures. Sadie Gronning, Emilia Nworie and Alyssa Christensen all ended with 16. Ashlee Strawbridge added 11 and Alisi Peaua had 10 points.

Nworie posted a double-double with 12 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks.

Kyra Paniora was solid all night, finishing with nine points, 10 assists and six steals.

Both Christensen and Strawbridge had seven rebounds. Hadley Richins came off the bench to score eight points, tally four assists and three steals. Kinga Stachowska had eight points and four assists.

Golden Eagle Men soar to 64-point win at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 14th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team improved to 15-3 Thursday with a 112-33 win over Community Christian College.

CSI scored 74 points off the bench and 41 fast-break points.

Eight Golden Eagles scored in double figures. Marcellious Locket, Jakari Livingston, Athiaan Manyiel and Joel Armotrading each scored 15 points. Jackson Brinkeroff had 13 and Chris James and Taelon Martin finished with 12. Locket came within one assists of a double-double with nine assists. Manyiel led the Golden Eagles in rebounds with eight.

CSI Women's Basketball earns SWAC win at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho -

CSI forced CSN into 26 turnovers and out-rebounded the Coyotes 56-35.

Freshman Emilia Nworie came up huge for CSI, finishing with 18 points, 16 rebounds, three blocked shots, six steals and two assists. Alyssa Christensen added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists inside. Gracie Kolka had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Golden Eagle point guards finished with 15 assists, led by Hadley Richins seven.

CSI, 18-1 overall and undefeated in conference play, hosts Salt Lake Wednesday at 5 p.m.

CSI Men avenge early season loss with 96-79 win over CSN

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team left no doubt Saturday, beating College of Southern Nevada 96-79 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Earlier this season, the Golden Eagles lost on the road to CSN by four.

Taelon Martin had a huge night for CSI, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Other Golden Eagles scoring in double figures included Chayce Polynice with 15, Marcellious Locket with 12, Robert Whaley with 12 and Chris James with 11. Polynice added eight rebounds and Whaley added seven. Locket had five assists.

Daylen Williams was CSI's leading rebounder with 17 rebounds. He also had nine points and four assists.

CSI, now 16-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play, hosts top-ranked Salt Lake CC on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0