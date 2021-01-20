College of Southern Idaho Athletics sports start again this week

This is what we’ve been waiting for sports fans! College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball open this weekend and softball and baseball open next weekend!
Tune in Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the weekly “CSI Coaches Show.” The event will be hosted by Canyon Springs Chiropractic. Watch on Facebook Live on the CSI Athletics page.
The CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams host the Wright Physical Therapy/Hilex Poly Invitational Friday and Saturday. While fans are not allowed in the CSI Gymnasium, the games will be livestreamed at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.
Live stats also will be available at athletics.csi.edu/sports/2009/11/9/WVB_1109095444.aspx?id=10.
Here is the schedule:
Friday
1:30 p.m.—Snow Women vs. Bella Vista Prep
3:30 p.m.—USU Eastern Men vs. Northeastern JC
5:30 p.m.—CSI Women vs. Casper College
7:30 p.m.—CSI Men vs. Community Christian College
Saturday
1:30 p.m.—Snow Women vs. Casper College
3:30 p.m.—USU Eastern Men vs. Community Christian College
5:30 p.m.—CSI Women vs. Bella Vista Prep
7:30 p.m.—CSI Men vs. Northeastern JC
The CSI volleyball team travels to Odessa, Texas, for the New Mexico Military Institute Invitational.
The Golden Eagles take on Midland at 10:30 a.m. Friday and New Mexico Military Institute at 3:30 p.m. Friday. CSI plays Missouri State University West Plains at 10 a.m. Saturday and Odessa College at 6 p.m. Saturday.
They are planning to stream all but our opening game with Midland at wranglersports.com/BlueFrame
Make sure you get signed up for text updates by texting the word CSI to 83200. Game times and opponents will be changing often and the college will send updates when that happens as well as immediate results.
Season Access passes are available for a better rate to watch all the games online for every sport. Passes can be purchased per sport separately or all access to all the sports. To purchase go to scenicwestnetwork.com/purchase.
Hawaiian outside hitter signs with CSI Volleyball
Heavenly Kealaula Campbell, who will graduate from Damien Memorial High School this spring, will join the 12-time NJCAA national championship Golden Eagle volleyball team next fall.