College of Southern Idaho athletics roundup: Volleyball

CSI Volleyball bounces back with a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 28-26, 25-23, 25-12 Saturday to get its first Scenic West Athletic Conference win.

Pia Selke led the Golden Eagles with nine kills on a .571 hitting percentage. She added three blocks. Kavlyn Giacomelli and Mackenna Thayne each had seven kills.

Giacomelli, Kerra Trimble and Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai each had two service aces.

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 18 digs. Kennedy Peery led the setters with 20 assists.

CSI returns home to host Snow College Thursday and Southern Nevada Saturday.

Golden Eagles fall on the road to USU Eastern

PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost to #9 USU Eastern 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles struggled to get anything going offensively, hitting -.064.

Mackenna Thayne led CSI with six kills. Kavlyn Giacomelli added four.

Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 11 digs to lead the defense. Kerra Trimble added 10.

