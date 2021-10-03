 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Southern Idaho athletics roundup: Volleyball
0 comments
alert top story

College of Southern Idaho athletics roundup: Volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CSI Men's basketball

The CSI mascot cheers with the cheerleaders Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

CSI Volleyball bounces back with a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 28-26, 25-23, 25-12 Saturday to get its first Scenic West Athletic Conference win.

Pia Selke led the Golden Eagles with nine kills on a .571 hitting percentage. She added three blocks. Kavlyn Giacomelli and Mackenna Thayne each had seven kills.

Giacomelli, Kerra Trimble and Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai each had two service aces.

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 18 digs. Kennedy Peery led the setters with 20 assists.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CSI returns home to host Snow College Thursday and Southern Nevada Saturday.

Golden Eagles fall on the road to USU Eastern

PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost to #9 USU Eastern 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles struggled to get anything going offensively, hitting -.064.

Mackenna Thayne led CSI with six kills. Kavlyn Giacomelli added four.

Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 11 digs to lead the defense. Kerra Trimble added 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News