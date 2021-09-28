College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Volleyball, softball and basketball updates

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team takes to the road this week to play at No. 9 Utah State University Eastern Thursday at 6 p.m. and Colorado Northwestern Saturday at 1 p.m.

Watch both matches live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

Both CSI rodeo and CSI cross-country have a bye week.

CSI softball hosts a round robin Saturday. Admission is free.

11 a.m. — CSI vs. USA Athletics

1 p.m. — USA Athletics vs. Crossfire Dwyer

3 p.m. — CSI vs. Crossfire Dwyer

CSI women's basketball travels to Denver Saturday to play in the JUCO Jamboree — a full-day of pre-season scrimmages.

This year's Basketball Bash will take place Oct. 9 immediately following the Golden Eagle volleyball match scheduled for 1 p.m. against Southern Nevada.

