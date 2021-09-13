College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Volleyball and cross country

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost in three to #13 Central Wyoming 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 but bounced back to defeat Blue Mountain 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 on Saturday in the Starr Corporation Invite.
Against Central Wyoming, Mackenna Thayne led the Golden Eagles with eight kills. Kavlyn Giacomelli added six and Kalamela Liua had five. Miyu Tsurumaki was impressive for CSI defensively, finishing with 27 digs. Sophia Casarez added 10 digs and also had 15 assists.
In the Blue Mountain match, Giacomelli led the way with 11 kills and six digs. Thayne, Gabby Polynice and Pia Selke each added six kills. Tsurumaki was solid again, finishing with 12 digs, while Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai had 13 assists.
CSI, 8-6 overall, travel to Treasure Valley Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a non-conference match.
Golden Eagle Women’s Cross Country solid at BYUPROVO, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country Team had five women run sub-20 minute times in the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles, which compete in the NJCAA trailed NCAA four-year schools BYU and Dixie State, although CSI finished just five points behind Dixie in the team finish.
Audrey Camp led CSI, taking 20th overall in a time of 19:21.9. Lydia Felix was 22nd in 19:25.2, Brooke Reed took 23rd in 19:43.9, Natalya Babcock was 24th in 19:46.5 and Taya Brewer took 27th in 19:57.7.
CSI next travels to Lacey, Wash., Sept. 25 for the Ken Garland Invite.
CSI Men’s Cross Country takes fifth in BYU Autumn ClassicPROVO, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Cross Country Team finished Saturday’s BYU meet behind BYU, Weber State, Dixie State and BYU Alumni but beat Region 18 foe College of Southern Nevada.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles in the 7K race was Kenneth Merrell in a time of 25:10.6 for 46th place. Rounding out the top five CSI runners were Shane Gard (50th 25:20.9); George Showers (55th 25:45.7); Ethan Robbins (59th 25:59.9) and Ali Juarez (72nd 26:33.5).
The Golden Eagles take a week off before traveling to Lacey, Wash. for the Ken Garland Invite Sept. 25th.
Golden Eagle Volleyball dominant against Treasure ValleyTWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team rolled past Treasure Valley 25-8, 25-9, 25-17 Wednesday in non-conference action.
The Golden Eagles hit an impressive .413, while holding the Chukars to -.041. CSI also dominated the serving game, finishing with 11 aces.
Kavlyn Giacomelli led CSI with 10 kills. Kalamela Liua added eight. Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai finished with 14 assists and eight digs, while Miyu Tsurumaki had nine digs and four aces.
CSI Volleyball gets the sweep of Laramie County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—Sophomore outside hitter Kavlyn Giacomelli led the College of Southern Idaho to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 win Friday over Laramie County in the Starr Corporation Invitational.
Giacomelli finished the match with 15 kills, three aces, 11 digs and two blocks to lead the Golden Eagles. Yale Spoja added six kills and Mackenna Thayne and Pia Selke each had four kills.
At the net, Didar Ozcan posted three blocks and two kills in the two sets she played.
Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai led CSI with 17 assists and she added 10 digs for the double-double. Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki led all players with 13 digs.
CSI battles but falls in four to Casper
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho jumped out to a one-set lead Thursday but ultimately fell to Casper 24-26, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 in the opening night of the Starr Corporation Invitational.
Savannah Taosoga led the Golden Eagles with 10 kills and posted a double-double, adding 12 digs. Both Mackenna Thayne and Kavlyn Giacomelli finished with seven kills. Sophia Casarez also had a double-double, finishing with 22 assists and 11 digs. Defensively, Kerra Trimble led CSI with 14 digs.