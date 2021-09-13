College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Volleyball and cross country

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost in three to #13 Central Wyoming 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 but bounced back to defeat Blue Mountain 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 on Saturday in the Starr Corporation Invite.

Against Central Wyoming, Mackenna Thayne led the Golden Eagles with eight kills. Kavlyn Giacomelli added six and Kalamela Liua had five. Miyu Tsurumaki was impressive for CSI defensively, finishing with 27 digs. Sophia Casarez added 10 digs and also had 15 assists.

In the Blue Mountain match, Giacomelli led the way with 11 kills and six digs. Thayne, Gabby Polynice and Pia Selke each added six kills. Tsurumaki was solid again, finishing with 12 digs, while Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai had 13 assists.

CSI, 8-6 overall, travel to Treasure Valley Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a non-conference match.

Golden Eagle Women’s Cross Country solid at BYUPROVO, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country Team had five women run sub-20 minute times in the BYU Autumn Classic on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles, which compete in the NJCAA trailed NCAA four-year schools BYU and Dixie State, although CSI finished just five points behind Dixie in the team finish.