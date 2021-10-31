College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Volleyball and cross country

CSI Volleyball falls to 10th-ranked Snow in last regular season match

EPHRAIM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team fell to Snow College 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 Saturday, clinching the fourth seed for the upcoming Region 18 Tournament.

The Golden Eagles, who had upset the Badgers early in the season struggled to get their offense going.

CSI did not have a player finish in double digit kills Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Savannah Taosoga with seven kills. Mackenna Thayne and Pia Selke each added six kills. Thayne also had six digs and Selke had two service aces.

Defensively, Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai led CSI with nine digs. Sophia Casarez finished with 27 assists.

CSI finished the regular season 15-11 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The Golden Eagles will compete in the opening round of the Region 18 Tournament Friday in Rangely, Colo.

Golden Eagle Men's Cross Country post strong showing in Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyo. - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country Team competed in the Region IX Meet hosted by Central Wyoming College Saturday. The Golden Eagles couldn't compete for a team placing but used the meet to prepare for the NJCAA Division I National Championships Nov. 13 in Richmond, Va.

Golden Eagle Shane Gard was CSI's top finisher, taking fourth in 26:42.52 in the 8K race. Joseph Ereaux place fifth in 27:06.89 and George Showers was ninth in 27:25.54 to round out the top 10 individual spots. Close behind those three was Kenneth Merrell in 11th in 27:44.59 and Ali Juarez at 12th in 28:00.28.

CSI Women's Cross Country run well at tune up meet for nationals

RIVERTON, Wyo. - The College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross Country Team traveled to Wyoming to compete in the Region IX Meet. Because CSI is not part of Region IX, it did not post a team score, but the Golden Eagle Women still dominated.

All five of CSI's top runners finished in the top 10 individually led by Brook Reed, who placed second in the 5K race in 19:28.10. Taya Brewer took third in 19:31.58, Audrey Camp was fourth in 19:47.60 and Lydia Felix took fifth in 19:49.95. Finishing in the fifth Golden Eagle spot and 10th overall was Ashlyn Willis in 20:10.22

CSI next travels to the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Richmond, Va., Nov. 13.

CSI Volleyball sweeps Southern Nevada on the road

HENDERSON, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team beat Southern Nevada 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles were led by Savannah Taosoga's 15 kills. She added nine digs and two blocks. Heavenly Campbell added nine kills and Pia Selke had eight.

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 16 digs and Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai had 11 digs. Sophia Casarez posted 33 assists.

CSI will wrap up its regular season Saturday on the road at Snow College at 1 p.m.

