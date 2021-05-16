College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Track, baseball, softball results

LEVELLAND, Texas — The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Teams finished up the NJCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

The Golden Eagles followed up their impressive showings on Tuesday and Wednesday with some solid finishes in the 5000 meters.

Maura Williams took ninth in the women's 5000 meters in a time of 19:04.98 and Taya Brewer placed 16th in 20:15.45. On the men's side, Kenneth Merrell placed 22nd in 16:24.56.

The Golden Eagles ended the national meet with three All Americans. Williams in the 10000 meters, Amy White in the 3000 Steeplechase and Eric Christen in the 3000 Steeplechase

That completes the Golden Eagles running season until next fall when CSI will open the fall with cross country.

CSI Baseball finishes Region 18 Tournament in third

HENDERSON, Nev. - After upsetting second-seeded College of Southern Nevada to earn a berth in the undefeated game, the College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team lost to top-seeded Salt Lake 9-6 and then was eliminated by Southern Nevada 15-5 on Friday to end its season.