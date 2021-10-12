College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Taosoga's big weekend leads to SWAC honor

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team took down fourth-ranked Snow College and beat College of Southern Nevada with the firepower of sophomore Savannah Taosoga. The outside hitter led the Golden Eagles to both wins and earned Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for her play.

Taosoga finished the match against Snow with 26 kills, the 11th most in a match all time. She added 17 against Southern Nevada. For the weekend, Taosoga averaged 4.78 kills per set and hit .341. She added two assists, two service aces, 17 digs and three blocks.

The two wins help propel CSI into a tie for second place in the conference standings. The Golden Eagles take on Salt Lake Community College at 6 p.m. Wednesday. for a SWAC showdown. The Bruins are in first place in the conference.

Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com and get live stats at slccbruins.com/sidearmstats/wvball/summary.

Other CSI sports

The CSI men's and women's cross-country team travels to Lewiston for the Lewis Clark State College meet Saturday.