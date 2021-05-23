College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Signings in track and volleyball

Golden Eagle Cross Country and Distance Track snags one of Idaho's best

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Pocatello High School's Shane Gard will be running for the College of Southern Idaho next fall and should have an immediate impact for the Golden Eagles.

Gard not only was the Idaho State 4A Cross Country champion this past fall, but he helped the Indians to a second-place team finish.

"I am so excited to have Shane join our team at CSI," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "He has trained smart in high school and I believe he has barely scratched the surface of his running potential. It will be fun to work with him and continue to help him progress toward his goals. I can't wait to see what he can do!"

The senior runner has also had an outstanding season on the track this spring. He enters this week's state meet having won the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the district meet.

Hawaii's Liua signs with CSI Volleyball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team added Oahu's Kalamela Uilani Sina Liua to its program.