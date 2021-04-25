College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Rodeo wins, basketball losses and more

Below are the results from the Utah Valle University Rodeo as well as the final standings for the region.

Southern Idaho Men's Basketball ends season at nationals with loss in second round

HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The third-seeded College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team ended its national championship hopes Wednesday at the NJCAA National Tournament, losing to Indian River State 94-82.

The Golden Eagles finish the tournament tied for 13th in the nation.

Indian River came out hot from long range, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first nine minutes and CSI struggled to get shots to fall.

CSI shot just 42 percent from the field and 21 percent from the 3-point line compared to 56 percent for Indian River from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles trailed by as much as 22 in the second half but were able to claw their way back to within 12 and just ran out of time.

Maurice Barnett led CSI with 22 points. He added eight rebounds and three assists. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 15 points and eight rebounds. Amoro Lado finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Region 18 Player of the Year Deng Dut posted 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.