College of Southern Idaho athletics roundup: Men's and women's cross country

CSI Women's Cross Country posts strong showing against talented field

LEWISTON, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross Country team claimed fourth place in the Empire Championships Saturday hosted by Lewis Clark State College.

The Golden Eagles trailed only Idaho, Gonzaga and Boise State in the final tally, beating Montana Tech, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain, Northwest University, Lewis Clark, Eastern Washington, Montana Western, Eastern Oregon, Bushnell and MSU-Northern.

Leading the way individually in the 5K race for CSI was Audrey Camp, finishing 20th in a time of 18:27. Close behind her was Natalya Babock in 28th place in a time of 18:38. Taya Brewer (34th 18:53), Brooke Reed (35th 18:54) and Lydia Felix (40th 18:57) rounded out the Golden Eagles top five.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CSI runs Oct. 30 in Riverton, Wyo., at the Central Wyoming Meet, which will be its last competition before nationals in November.

Golden Eagle Men's Cross Country finishes strong in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - Competing against all but one four-year schools, the College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country Team finished eighth in a field of 16 teams Saturday at the Inland Championships hosted by Lewis Clark State College.