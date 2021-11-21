College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Men and women's basketball, new baseball and softball signings

Golden Eagle Men win fourth straight game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team shot 75 percent from the field in the second half to pull away from Western Nebraska, winning 81-65.

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded Western Nebraska 44-38 and out-shot the Cougars 61 percent to 31 percent for the game.

KT Raimey led CSI with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Robert Whaley added 20 points and three rebounds.

Taelon Martin and Jakari Livingston each scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles and Martin added six rebounds, while Livingston had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Daylen Williams led CSI on the boards with 11. He added four points and three assists.

CSI, now 6-1 overall, hosts Northeastern JC and McCook CC next week.

CSI WBB takes down Western Nebraska

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 19th-ranked CSI Women's Basketball Team knocked off 12th-ranked Western Nebraska Saturday in the final day of the Wright Physical Therapy Invitational.

The Golden Eagles made 14 total 3-pointers and scored 63 second half points to get the win.

Brayli Jenks and Sadie Gronning led CSI with 17 points apiece. Combined, they were 9-of-13 from long range. Gronning added six rebounds and both had six assists apiece.

Jasmyne Boles and Alyssa Christensen each finished with a double-double. Boles had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Christensen had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Two other CSI players scored in double figures. Kyra Paniora and Courtney Stothard each had 11 points.

CSI, now 5-1 overall, hosts Treasure Valley and Eastern Wyoming next weekend.

CSI Men improve to 5-1 with win over Eastern Wyoming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho shot 46 percent from long range and out-rebounded Eastern Wyoming to get the 80-66 win over the Lancers Friday in the Wright Physical Therapy Invitational.

The Golden Eagles made 7-of-15 from the 3-point line, led by Marcellious Locket who was 3-for-3. On the boards, CSI dominated behind a big performance of Daylen Williams. The sophomore finished with 16 rebounds and 13 points.

CSI had four other players score in double figures as well. Locket had 13, Taelon MArtin finished with 12 and Jakari Livingston and Robert Whaley each had 11.

In his first start of the season, Joel Armotrading had five points and seven rebounds, while post Chayce Polynice added six points and eight rebounds.

Chris James had a solid night, finishing with five points, five rebounds and six assists.

CSI Women benefit from big second half

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The Golden Eagle Women's basketball Team outscored Laramie County 49-32 in the second half to run away with the 74-54 win Friday in the Coca Cola Invitational.

CSI got a big night from Sadie Gronning. The sophomore finished the game with 25 points and five rebounds. She was 4-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line.

Other Golden Eagles that finished in double figures included Emilia Nworie and Jasmyne Boles each with 13 points and Ashlee Strawbridge with 12 points.

Boles added 12 rebounds for the double double and Nworie and Strawbridge each had eight rebounds.

Brayli Jenks led CSI with seven assists and added four rebounds.

CSI Baseball adds speed utility player for next season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho will be gaining an athlete that can play infield or outfield for the 2022-2023 season with the addition of Brody Duvall from Spanish Fork, Utah.

Duvall was a key member of Spanish Fork's High School Team that won the 5A Utah State Championship last spring. Duvall hit .389 with 34 runs scored, nine RBI and 18 stolen bases, earning Deseret News honorable mention all-state accolades.

"Brody is an elite defender that can flat fly on the bases and around the field," said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker. "He will come in and be a game changer for us with the bat and on defense."

CSI Baseball signs Timberline's Junior Garcia

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Program announces the signing of Junior Garcia from Timberline High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Garcia, who helped THS to a 5A State Championship this past spring, was the starting catcher for the Timberwolves. As a junior, he hit .263 with 21 RBI and one home run.

As a freshman, Garcia hit .326 at the plate. He did not play his sophomore season due to Covid. During those two years, he committed just four total errors on defense.

"Junior is an elite defender that can control the running game and work well with the pitching staff," said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker.

Strawbridge signs with Kansas City

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball sophomore Ashlee Strawbridge has signed her letter of intent to play at the University of Missouri Kansas City next year.

The 6-1 forward from New Zealand is averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the 19th-ranked Golden Eagle women.

As a freshman, she averaged 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in helping CSI to a Region 18 Championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

"Ashlee brings a great deal of maturity and talent to this signing class," said Kansas City Coach Jacie Hoyt. "She is versatile on both ends of the floor, which is essential in our conference. She will bring a physical presence in the post and on the glass, but is also skilled enough to step outside and knock shots down. She is a natural leader that we have high hopes for to make an immediate impact both on and off the court.

CSI Softball adds two from Mountain Ridge HS

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The Golden Eagle Softball Program is excited to announce the addition of twins Tessa and Tasha Hokanson for the 2022-23 season.

Tessa plays middle infield and Tasha is a catcher, first/third baseman, both hailing from Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, Utah.

"We will gain two great players, students and people in Tasha and Tessa," said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. "They are both very good softball players that have played at a high level on great teams. Tessa is an athletic middle infielder that swings it at the plate. Tasha is a talented catcher that has a lot of power at the plate."

Both players have had a big impact on the teams they have competed for. As juniors, they were key in helping Mountain Ridge High School to a 5A State Runner Up finish. Tessa hit .471 with seven home runs as a junior and Tasha hit .394 with nine home runs. Both earned first team all-region honors as well as Deseret News All-State honors.

Outside of school ball, they have competed the past three years for Utah Freakz, helping the Freakz to back-to-back Utah State Championship titles in 2020 and 2021.

Off the field, Tessa has maintained a 3.8 GPA and Tasha has a 4.0 GPA.

Ridgeline's Markessa Jensen and Kenzee Hale sign with CSI Softball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - In what has become a pipeline to the Golden Eagle Softball Program from Ridgeline High School, CSI added two more as Kenzee Hale and Markessa Jensen will play for CSI 2022-2023.

Former Golden Eagles Mailee Jensen, Mya Washington and Brooklyn Anderson all hailed from Ridgeline HS.

Hale is an infielder and Jensen comes to CSI as a pitcher. Both also bring great bats. They were key in helping Ridgeline to a third-place finish at state in 2019 and a fifth-place finish as juniors. Their sophomore season was lost due to Covid.

Playing shortstop/third base throughout her high school career, Hale earned First Team All Region, First Team All Valley and First Team All State last season. She hit .454 with an on-base percentage of .555. She had six triples, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

"Kenzee is a very athletic, quick and versatile infielder," said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. "She brings a lot of power to the plate and just flat out competes. She loves the game of softball and isn't afraid to put in the work."

Jensen will not only helped the Golden Eagles in the circle but can swing it. A First Team All Region, First Team All Valley and First Team All State selection last season, she hit .444 at the plate with eight doubles, 41 RBI and six home runs. Her on-base percentage was .491. In the circle, she went 19-7 overall with 153 strikeouts and a 3.40 ERA.

"Watching the growth in Markessa from four years ago to today makes us very excited for how she will impact our team," Baumert said. "She throws harder all the time and has a nasty changeup. In the last year, she has grown into a leader in the circle as well with a determined presence. Her ceiling is very high."

Both players were named The Herald Journal's Valley Player of the Year and both are good students in the classroom. They also both play travel softball for Cache Valley Vengeance.

