College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Golden Eagles basketball and cross country

Three Golden Eagle runners qualify for nationals in first indoor meet

POCATELLO, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams opened the indoor season Saturday in the Snake River Open at Idaho State University.

Runners from CSI, Southern Utah, Northwest Nazarene, Idaho State, College of Idaho, Weber State and University of Utah competed in the two-day event.

Both Natalya Babcock and Audrey Camp ran a NJCAA National qualifying time in the 1 mile. Babcock posted a time of 5:13.43 for fifth place and Audrey Camp finished in 5:26.66 for 10th place.

The other national qualifier was Shane Gard in the Men's 3000 Meters. Gard took third in a time of 8:58.66. Three other CSI men's runners also had solid times in that event. Joseph Ereaux finished in 9:06.69 (4th place); George Showers was 9:07.69 (5th place) and Benjamin Vernon was 9:50.83 (6th place).

On the women's side in the 3000 Meters, Brooke Reed took third in 11:08.33, Lydia Felix was fourth in 11:14.75, Danielle Brow was fifth in 11:19.73 and Brynlee Wright was sixth in 12:05.48.

The Golden Eagles had two men place in the top 10 in the 1 mile. Griffin May took ninth in 4:33.97 and Kenneth Merrell was 10th in 4:45.71. CSI's lone top 10 finisher in the Men's 800 Meters was Robert Zemp in 2:13.27 for seventh.

CSI's next meet will be Jan. 29 in Pocatello for the ISU Stacy Dragila Meet.

CSI Women's Basketball breaks 3-point record in win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The sixth-ranked College of Southern Idaho knocked down 24 3-pointers Saturday en route to a 129-41 win over Colorado Northwestern CC in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.

The Golden Eagles were one shy of tying the record in the first half when they made 15-of-25.

Courtney Stothard hit the 17th in the third quarter to break the record before CSI went on to make seven more. The previous record was held by a CSI team that beat College of Southern Nevada in 2021 and a CSI team that beat the Nevada All Stars in 2005.

For the game, Brayli Jenks was 6-for-9 from long range and Ashlee Strawbridge was 4-for-5.

Six different Golden Eagles finished the game in double-figure scoring led by Strawbridge's 20. Jenks finished with 18 and six assists.

Alyssa Christensen posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists. Other CSI players in double figures included Emilia Nworie with 14, Stothard with 13 and Graci Kolka with 11. Nworie also had nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Kolka had eight rebounds and three assists.

Alisi Peaua led the Golden Eagles on the boards with 13.

CSI, now 19-1 overall and 8-0 in league play travels to Snow College next Saturday.

#11 CSI MBB battles but falls to #1 SLCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team struggled to take care of the ball, falling to Salt Lake 79-69 Wednesday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

The Golden Eagles held the Bruins to more than 30 points under their scoring average and out-rebounded the Bruins 46-30. But CSI's 35 turnovers and 53 percent free-throw shooting percentage proved fatal in the end.

One highlight for the Golden Eagles was guard Marcellious Lockett. The sophomore finished with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Robert Whaley added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Chayce Polynice had seven points and eight rebounds. Chris James had a solid night, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year signs with CSI MBB

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Program adds a scorer for the 2022-2023 season with the signing of Isaiah Moses from Anchorage, Alaska.

The 6-0 guard originally signed with the University of Alaska Anchorage after earning Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Dimond High School but has not used a year of eligibility because the university did not play during the 2020-2021 season.

Moses averaged 27.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a senior, being selected the Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year, AABC First Team All State and Most Valuable Player of both Alaska Prep Shootout and Alaska Airlines Classic.

He finished his career at Dimond HS as the all-time leading scorer with 1,369 points.

"Isaiah is a proven winner with a relentless work ethic," said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert. "He is a three-level scoring guard who can also facilitate for his teammates. Isaiah brings a tenacity to the defensive end that will help set the tone for us. Off the court, he is a respectful, Hard-working young man. He is a joy to be around and his high character will contribute to the positive culture within our program. Our CSI fan base will love watching Isaiah play next year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0