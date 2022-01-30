College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Distance track, softball basketball and more

Golden Eagles qualify five more runners for nationals

POCATELLO, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Distance Track Teams put together some great performances Saturday at the Stacy Dragila Open at Idaho State University.

The Golden Eagles had three more women and one man qualify for the NJCAA Indoor National Meet.

Natalya Babcock ran a 2:24.64 in the 800 to take sixth in the meet and qualify. In the 3000 meters, CSI had three individuals qualify. Audrey Camp 10:42.15 (16th), Brooke Reed 11:03.53 (27th) and Danielle Brow 11:04.68 (28th).

Shane Gard had a huge day for the Golden Eagles. The freshman placed second in the 800 in a time of 1:54.33, qualifying him for nationals. He also qualified in the mile, taking fourth in a time of 4:17.17. The other top 10 finisher at the meet was Joseph Ereaux in the 800. He placed 10th in 2:00.14.

"The highlight of the day for the men was Shane's impressive double," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "We have a handful of guys very close to qualifying as well. For the women, the highlight was the women hitting qualifying times in the 3000."

CSI competes next at the ISU Mountain State Games Feb. 11 and 12.

CSI Softball opens season in Henderson 3-2

HENDERSON, Nev. - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team made the most of its first time on the dirt this spring, finishing the Southern Nevada Tournament 3-2, with wins over fifth-ranked Yavapai 8-3, Arizona Western 8-2, Northeastern 10-1 and losses to South Mountain 9-6 and Eastern Arizona 8-7.

South Mountain 9, CSI 6

The Golden Eagles took a lead in the fifth but couldn't hold on. Gracie Tentinger was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Sophia Stoddard was 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI, Caitlin Turner was 2-for-3 and Kylie Baumert was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. In the circle, Brooke Merrill earned the loss but had 11 strikeouts in her 6.2 innings.

CSI 8, Yavapai 3

Kenzie Waters pitched a gem for CSI, going 5.1 innings and giving up just two earned runs and five hits to the Roughriders for the win. Jessica Touchard came in with 1.2 innings to play and a 3-2 lead and gave up just one hit and one earned run with a strikeout. At the plate, Tentinger was huge for CSI, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBI. Saige Nielsen also had a home run, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Touchard was 1-for-2 with a walk. CSI's other two hits came from Olivia Taylor and Baumert.

CSI 8, Arizona Western 2

Nielsen had another big game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Taylor was 1-for-2, Stoddard was 1-for-2, Tentinger was 2-for-4 with 1 RBI, Turner was 2-for-2, Rhees was 1-for-2 with 1 RBI and Baumert was 2-for-4 with a double and 1 RBI. In the circle, August Cowan earned the complete game win, giving up just two earned runs with six hits and four strikeouts.

Eastern Arizona 8, CSI 7

The Golden Eagles dug themselves a hole early, giving up five runs in the first and two in the second before settling in. CSI had 14 hits in the game, led by Turner's 2-for-3. Maizie Clark was 2-for-4, Alicia Ortega was 2-for-4, Gracie Tentinger was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Stoddard was 1-for-3 and Baumert was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Cowan threw 2.1 innings and gave up two hits, no earned runs with one strikeout.

CSI 10, Northeastern 1

The Golden Eagles had just four hits but they were timely ones combined with Northeastern errors and a great game in the circle from CSI's Merrill. Olivia Taylor was 1-for-2 with one walk and a grand slam. Maggie Whipple was 2-for-2 with a home run and Rhees was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Merrill pitched five innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

CSI next travels to Florida and will take on top-ranked and defending national champion Florida Southwestern Thursday in a doubleheader.

No. 5 CSI Women's Basketball wins 19th straight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women held on to beat 22nd-ranked Salt Lake CC 52-49 Saturday for the second straight win against the Bruins this week in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles had take their biggest lead of the night with two minutes to play in the third quarter, leading by 12. But Salt Lake battled back in the fourth quarter to make it interesting. The Bruins 1-for-13 performance at the free-throw line was huge for the Golden Eagles in the end.

Kyra Paniora led CSI with 12 points, six assists and four rebounds. Teammate Sadie Gronning added 10 points and five rebounds. Jasmyne Boles had a solid game inside, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Christensen had four points and six rebounds.

CSI, 22-1 overall and 11-0 in conference play, travels to USU Eastern Wednesday and hosts Snow College Saturday.

CSI Men battle to the end, just fall short of top-ranked SLCC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The eighth-ranked College of Southern Idaho led a majority of the game but when the final buzzer went off Salt Lake CC had the lead for the 71-61 win Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles led for 21:05 minutes of the game. SLCC led for just 9:40. And the game was tied for 9:15. There were 11 lead changes in the very closely contested game. CSI out-shot and out-rebounded the Bruins but Salt Lake forced the Golden Eagles into 23 turnovers. Although the Bruins got off 14 more shots. CSI also lost starting point guard Chris James to five fouls midway through the second half. That combination proved too much for the Golden Eagles to overcome in the end.

Daylen Williams led CSI with 14 points and nine rebounds. He also had two assists and three steals. Chayce Polynice added 12 points and four rebounds and James had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Robert Whaley came off the bench to score nine points along with five rebounds.

CSI, now 18-5 overall and 6-4 in league play, travels to USU Eastern Wednesday and hosts Snow College Saturday.

CSI Men use big second half to run away with win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The eighth-ranked College of Southern Men's Basketball Team outscored Colorado Northwestern by 23 points in the second half to take the 90-54 win on Tuesday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference clash.

The Golden Eagles scored 42 of their points off the bench and out-rebounded the Spartans 54-35 on the night.

Taelon Martin led all scorers with 16 points. Chayce Polynice finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Chris James had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Big men Joel Armotrading, Robert Whaley and Eric Grier combined for 18 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. Madit Lueeth led CSI with six assists.

CSI Women's Basketball moves to 10-0 in conference play

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team remained on top of the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings with a big win over 22nd-ranked Salt Lake CC Tuesday.

Ashlee Strawbridge and Kyra Paniora each had big nights for the Golden Eagles.

Strawbridge finished the game with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Paniora had 23 points, four assists and two steals.

The biggest stat of the game was CSI's defensive pressure. The Golden Eagles forced 20 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

Brayli Jenks posted six assists and four points, while Alyssa Christensen had nine points and four rebounds.

