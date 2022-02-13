College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: CSI Women's Basketball clinches the SWAC regular season championship and more

CSI Women’s Basketball clinches the SWAC regular season championship

RANGELY, Colo.—The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team beat Colorado Northwestern 92-50 Saturday and won the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season championship along the way.

CNCC stayed with the Golden Eagles through the first quarter, leading just 16-15 through the first quarter. But they rolled in the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 24-3 and never looked back.

Brayli Jenks led CSI with 22 points, three assists and five rebounds. Kinga Stachowska added 15 points.

In the post, Alyssa Christensen finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Emilia Nworie had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

CSI, now 26-2 overall and 15-1 in conference play, hosts CCC Tuesday and Salt Lake CC Wednesday.

Golden Eagle men defeat Colorado Northwestern

RANGELY, Colo.—The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team jumped out to a 51-36 lead at the half against Colorado Northwestern and cruised to a 100-86 win over the Spartans Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

With the win, the Golden Eagles remain in third in the conference race.

Jakari Livingston led CSI with 17 points and four steals. Chayce Polynice added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Chris James had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Both Madit Lueeth and Taelon Martin scored 12 points apiece. Lueeth also had four assists and Martin had five rebounds.

CSI, now 20-7 overall and 9-6 in conference play, hosts CCC Tuesday and Salt Lake CC Wednesday.

Big day for CSI Men’s and Women’s Distance Track

POCATELLO, Idaho—Eight different individuals from the College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Distance Track Team either qualified for nationals or improved their qualifying time Saturday at the Mountain State Games.

The Meet boasted teams from 15 four-year colleges and universities and CSI.

In addition to those eight, both the men’s and women’s distance relay teams posted qualifying marks for the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

The biggest group of qualifiers came in the women’s 5,000 meters. Brooke Reed led the way in a time of 18:19.63, taking fourth in the meet. Others included Lydia Felix (19:06.63), Danielle Brow (19:12.66) and Taya Brewer (19:27.44) All four placed in the top 10 in the meet.

The women’s distance relay of Audrey Camp, Ashlyn Willis, Bethany Blakey and Natalya Babcock qualified as did the men’s distance relay team of Shane Gard, Ali Juarez, Ethan Robbins and Joseph Erauex.

In the Men’s Mile, Gard lowered his already qualifying time to 4:15.99 and Ereaux becamse a new qualifier in 4:25.55.

Camp, who had already qualified in the women’s mile, lowered her qualifying time to 5:19.95. Babcok lowered her previous qualifying time to 2:21.25.

“We have a few others very close to qualifying,” said CSI Head Coach Lyndsey Anderson. “Hopefully, we will see our runners hit those marks next week in Gunnison.”

CSI Men’s Basketball beats USU Eastern at home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team defeated USU Eastern 74-68 Wednesday and moved into third place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings.

The Golden Eagles had lost to USUE twice this season in Price, but Wednesday they defended their home court.

CSI trailed until midway through the second half. After shooting 21 percent from the 3-point line in the first half, the Golden Eagles knocked down 50 percent in the second to forge the comeback.

Leading the way from long range was Marcellious Lockett. The sophomore finished with five, posting 17 points. He also had seven rebounds and three assists. The other three players in double digit scoring were Rob Whaley with 15, Taelon Martin with 12 and Jakari Livingston with 10.

Chris James was steady all night, finishing with seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Daylen Williams led the Golden Eagles on the boards with 14. He added seven points and four assists.

CSI Women avenge only conference loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team clinched at least a share of the Scenic West Athletic Conference title with a 64-47 win over USU Eastern Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles have a four-game lead over their closest competitor with four games to play. A win on Saturday would give them the outright championship.

CSI also avenged its only conference loss on the year with the win over USUE.

Emilia Nworie led CSI with 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ashlee Strawbrdige added 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Several other Golden Eagles had solid games. Sadie Gronning finished with six points, five rebounds and four steals and Jasmyne Boles had seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Brayli Jenks posted five assists and three steals from the point guard position.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0