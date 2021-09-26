College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Cross country, volleyball, rodeo, student athletes of the year and Rudy recipient

Cross Country's Eric Christen honored as CSI's Male Student Athlete of the Year for 2020-2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Highly successful on and off the court, Eric Christen made his mark during his time at College of Southern Idaho, being selected as the 2020-2021 Male Student-Athlete of the Year presented by President Dean Fisher.

This annual president's award is typically announced at the sophomore athletic banquet but due to the Covid-19 the banquet was canceled and this award is being announced by the CSI Athletic Department.

Christen not only excelled in cross country and distance track, but he also in the classroom, where he posted a two-year career 4.0 GPA at CSI, earning NJCAA national academic honors both years.

A three-time All-American, Christen earned that distinction in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. He was instrumental in the Golden Eagles taking second at the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships last fall, where he posted the top CSI time and finished 11th overall individually.

Christen, who continued his running and academic career at Idaho State University, was chosen as a team captain at CSI because of his hard work, consistency and discipline.