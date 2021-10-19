College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Cross-country performs well

Finishing ahead of the Golden Eagles were Gonzaga, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark, Eastern Oregon, Boise State, Northwest University and Washington State. CSI beat Rocky Mountain, Carroll College, Spokane CC, Montana Tech, MSU-Northern, Montana Western, Bushnell and Central Washington.

The Golden Eagles top individual finisher in the 8K race was Shane Gard in 28th place in a time of 25:48. Kenneth Merrell was 33rd in 26:06. Rounding out the top five was George Showers (43rd 26:25), Ethan Robbins (48th 26:37) and Kelson Smith (66th 27:18).

CSI travels to Riverton, Wyoming, for its next meet Oct. 30. That will be the final race before nationals in November. The men's team is ranked no. 1 in the nation.

Other sports

The NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball pre-season polls came out Monday. The CSI men are pre-season No. 15 and the women are pre-season No. 23.

CSI volleyball plays three matches this week. The Golden Eagles traveled to Western Wyoming Tuesday for a non-conference match. They will then return home to host Colorado Northwestern Thursday at 6 p.m. and USU Eastern Saturday at 1 p.m.

To watch Thursday and Saturday's match go to scenicwestnetwork.com/csi. Live stats are at athletics.csi.edu/sidearmstats/wvball/summary.