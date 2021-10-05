College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Basketball, volleyball, rodeo and more

TWIN FALLS — There's a little bit of something for everyone this week in College of Southern Idaho Athletics.

The CSI Men's Basketball Team will scrimmage Layton Christian Prep at 6 p.m. followed by College of Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CSI Gymnasium. Admission is free. No reserved seating.

The Golden Eagle Volleyball Team will host No. 4 Snow College at 6 p.m. on Thursday and College of Southern Nevada at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch the games live at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

Live stats are at athletics.csi.edu/sidearmstats/wvball/summary

Immediately following the volleyball match on Saturday, will be this year's Basketball Bash. The CSI Men's and Women's Basketball teams will play intra-squad scrimmages, the dance and cheer teams will perform and there will be a three-point shooting contest between the men's and women's teams as well as a dunk contest for the men. The bash should start around 2:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, CSI Softball will host College of Idaho at 11 a.m. and Southern Thunder at 3 p.m. C of I will play Southern Thunder at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

CSI Rodeo travels to Price, Utah, for its final fall rodeo of the season Friday and Saturday.

This year's annual Fall Fest and Auction will be Friday night at Canyon Crest Event Center. You can still purchase raffle tickets for the Connie Hardy quilt. Call Caleb at 208-732-6486 to buy them. They are $10 for one ticket or five tickets for $40.

