College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Basketball tournaments, new softball players and a celebration

Basketball tournaments this weekend

Come out this weekend and support the College of Southern Idaho men's and women's basketball teams.

The CSI men's basketball team hosts the Wright Physical Therapy Shootout Friday and Saturday.

Friday

3:30 p.m. - CCC vs. Western Nebraska

7:30 p.m. - CSI vs. Eastern Wyoming

Saturday

3:30 p.m. - CCC vs. Eastern Wyoming

7:30 p.m. - CSI vs. Western Nebraska

The CSI women's basketball team hosts the Coca-Cola Invitational Friday and Saturday

Friday

1:30 p.m. - CNCC vs. Western Nebraska

5:30 p.m. - CSI vs. Laramie County

Saturday

1:30 p.m. - CNCC vs. Laramie County

5:30 p.m. - CSI vs. Western Nebraska

All games will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

Join the celebration

Mark your calendars for Monday Dec. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Student Union Building. We are planning to hold a pizza party to celebrate the CSI women's cross-country national championship. Fans, boosters, students and faculty and staff are invited to come congratulate the team on its great accomplishment.

Strawbridge signs with Kansas City

College of Southern Idaho women's basketball sophomore Ashlee Strawbridge has signed her letter of intent to play at the University of Missouri Kansas City next year.

The 6-1 forward from New Zealand is averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the 19th-ranked Golden Eagle women.

As a freshman, she averaged 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in helping CSI to a Region 18 Championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

"Ashlee brings a great deal of maturity and talent to this signing class," said Kansas City coach Jacie Hoyt. "She is versatile on both ends of the floor, which is essential in our conference. She will bring a physical presence in the post and on the glass, but is also skilled enough to step outside and knock shots down. She is a natural leader that we have high hopes for to make an immediate impact both on and off the court.

CSI softball adds two from Mountain Ridge High School

The Golden Eagle softball program is excited to announce the addition of twins Tessa and Tasha Hokanson for the 2022-23 season.

Tessa plays middle infield and Tasha is a catcher, first/third baseman, both hailing from Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, Utah.

"We will gain two great players, students and people in Tasha and Tessa," said CSI head coach Nick Baumert. "They are both very good softball players that have played at a high level on great teams. Tessa is an athletic middle infielder that swings it at the plate. Tasha is a talented catcher that has a lot of power at the plate."

Both players have had a big impact on the teams they have competed for. As juniors, they were key in helping Mountain Ridge High School to a 5A state runner up finish. Tessa hit .471 with seven home runs as a junior and Tasha hit .394 with nine home runs. Both earned first team all-region honors as well as Deseret News All-State honors.

Outside of school ball, they have competed the past three years for Utah Freakz, helping the Freakz to back-to-back Utah state championship titles in 2020 and 2021.

Off the field, Tessa has maintained a 3.8 GPA and Tasha has a 4.0 GPA.

CSI offers winter baseball camp

For the 38th year, CSI will offer a winter baseball camp, but the format will be a little different this year.

There will be two sessions: Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 27-28, both at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. The cost is $100.

For more information and to register, visit athletics.csi.edu/sports/2020/9/21/csi-winter-baseball-camps.aspx.

