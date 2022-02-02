College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup: Basketball, baseball, softball updates

February marks one of the busiest months in CSI Athletics so get ready!

Basketball schedules

The fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho women's and ninth-ranked men's basketball teams host Snow College Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. The Snow men's team is ranked 19th.

Watch all the games live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

Saturday's games are sponsored by ICCU. We will also celebrate more schools with our Read Like an Eagle Program.

Mark your calendars for Feb. 9 for CSI homecoming. It will be a blackout in the gym and there will be Alumni and Friends tailgate parties at 4 and 6 p.m.

Softball team going to Florida

CSI softball is coming off a tournament in Henderson, Nevada, where it beat No. 5 Yavapai. This week the Golden Eagles travel to Florida and will take on top-ranked Florida Southwestern Thursday at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern. On Friday, CSI plays No. 13 Central Florida at 11 a.m. Eastern and State College of Florida at 1:15 Eastern. Saturday the Golden Eagles play Miami-Dade at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and No. 15 Indian River at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

The doubleheader with Florida Southwestern will be broadcast at fswbucs.com/fswbucslive.

If the stars align the other four games will possibly be on live stats at athletics.csi.edu/sidearmstats/softball/summary.

CSI baseball rolls CCC in Henderson

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team took care of business in four games with Community Christian College, beating the Saints 10-0, 16-1, 18-10 and 8-7 in the two doubleheaders Monday and Tuesday.

In game one, Braxton Mills was 2-for-4 at the plate, Andrew Astin was 2-for-3, and Stone Cushing was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Mason Olson earned the win, going 2.0 innings and giving up just two hits with three strikeouts.

Game two was all CSI. Magnum Hofstetter was 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBI, Tate Gambill was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and Greyson Shafer was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Andrew Baughn earned the win, going two innings and giving up no runs, no hits with two strikeouts.

In game three, CSI's Hofstetter was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, Shafer was 2-for-2 with two home runs and six RBI and Mills was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The Golden Eagles won the final game in the bottom of the seventh when Stone Cushing scored on a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Kyler Murray went four innings, giving up two runs on two hits with five strikeouts. Gambill had two hits and three RBI.

CSI plays Cochise Thursday, Friday and Saturday at UNLV.

CSI's Paniora leads the Golden Eagles to two big wins, earning weekly honor

Fifth-ranked College of Southern Idaho women's basketball program swept 22nd-ranked Salt Lake Community College this past week behind the play of sophomore Kyra Paniora. The point guard was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for her contributions.

Paniora averaged 17.5 points per game for the Golden Eagles and shot 52 percent from the field. She also averaged 2.5 rebounds, five assists and one steal per game.

CSI remains undefeated in SWAC play and is on a 19-game win streak.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0