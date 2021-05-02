College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup - track, baseball and softball

CSI Distance Track has solid showing in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.—In the final meet before the NJCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships, the College of Southern Idaho Men’s Distance team added one more national qualifier Friday at the Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth College.
Golden Eagle Riley Taylor not only placed fourth in the Men’s 3000 meter Steeplechase but ran a qualifying time of 9:52.45.
The Men’s 4x800 Relay Team also did well, taking second in a time of 7:58.70. CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson said that there is a chance they will qualify still for that event.
Other top 10 finishers Friday included Amy White’s fourth place in the Women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase, Cade Smiths 10th place in the Men’s 1500 meters in 3:59.38 and Ali Juarez ninth place in the Men’s 800 meters in 1:57.48.
The Golden Eagles competed against mostly four-year schools in the 16-team meet.
“We had some great races and quite a few personal best times today,” Anderson said. “I felt like everyone ran well and I’m excited to see how the team will do at nationals in May.
CSI’s final meet of the year will be May 11th-13th in Levelland, Texas for the Division 1 National Championships.
Softball finishes weekend 1-3 at Snow
EPHRAIM, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho lost several close ones and won one big in a four-game series at Snow College Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles lost 6-4, 12-10 (9 innings) and 7-4 and beat the Badgers 10-1 in five innings.
Leading the way at the plate for CSI was Maya Williams who hit .600 on the weekend with a .625 on base percentage. Maggie Whipple was 8-16 with a home run, three doubles and six RBI. And Caitlin Turner, who returned for just Saturday’s games from an injury finished .444 at the plate with two home runs and six RBI.
Gracie Walters had a solid weekend in the circle, finishing 1-1, with a 2.71 ERA in her 10.1 innings pitched.
The Golden Eagles, 27-21 overall and 18-14 in conference play, travel to Colorado Northwestern Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles are currently tied for second in the conference standings with two weekends of regular season play left.
Golden Eagle Softball claims two wins on the road Friday
RANGELY, Colo.—The College of Southern Idaho rolled past Colorado Northwestern 11-1 and 9-1 Friday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The CSI bats were hot in game one. Maizie Clark, Sophia Bartholomew and Jessica Touchard were all 2-for-3 at the plate. Cortney Rhees was 2-for-4.
Rhees, Bartholomew and Maya Williams all had home runs. Caitlin Turner had a triple.
The win in the circle went to Kenzie Waters. The sophomore pitched four innings, giving up no runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
In game two, Maizie Clark was 1-for-3 with a home run, Sophia Stoddard was 1-for-2 with a home run and Kylee Gerstl was 1-for-2
Gracie Walters earned the win in the circle, going 5.1 innings and giving up one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Siera Horton pitched .2 innings, striking out both hitters she faced.
CSI Softball takes two wins against CNCC
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team’s pitchers led the way Saturday in a two-game sweep over Colorado Northwestern 11-0 and 10-1.
With the wins, the Golden Eagles stay in second place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings with one weekend of regular season play left.
In game one, CSI pitcher Jessica Touchard got it done in the circle and at the plate. The freshman pitched the shutout, giving up just three hits with five strikeouts in the win. At the plate, she finished 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Several of her teammates also dominated at the plate. Maya Williams was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Sophia Bartholomew was 1-for-1 with a walk and Caitlin Turner was 1-for-1 with two walks and hit by pitch. Sophia Stoddard had a two-run home run as well.
It took awhile for the Golden Eagle bats to get going in game two but starting pitcher Kenzie Waters held the Spartans at bay until they did.
Waters earned the win, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts. Siera Horton threw the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
At the plate, Maizie Clark was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Turner was 2-for-5 with a double and Maya Williams was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Stoddard finished 2-for-3, Bartholomew was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Touchard was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
CSI, 31-21 overall and 22-14 in conference play, hosts USU Eastern Friday and Saturday for the final regular season games.
CSI pitchers lead the way in win over CNCC
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—Jake Dahle and Taye Newman dominated on the mound Thursday in leading the College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team to a 9-2 win over Colorado Northwestern in the opening game of the four-game series.
Dahle earned the win, going five innings and giving up two earned runs on just three hits with four strikeouts. Newman got the save, pitching the final four innings and giving up no runs on no hits with eight strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles also brought their sticks. Zack Petersen was a home run away from the cycle, getting a single, double and triple along with a walk. Tate Gambill and Crew Robinson each went 2-for-4 with home runs and Briggs Newman was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
CSI, now 27-18 overall and 14-11 in conference play, host Colorado Northwestern Friday for a doubleheader at noon.
CSI Baseball earns the sweep Friday against Colorado
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team benefited from good pitching Friday in beating Colorado Northwestern 4-0 and 8-1 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Andrew Baughn earned the game one win, going five innings and giving up no runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
In game two, Nate Dahle earned the win, going 2.1 innings and giving up no runs on three hits. Mason Olson got the save, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts.
At the plate in game one, Tate Gambill was 2-for-3 with a double. Andrew Gregersen, Morgan Albrecht and Briggs Newman all had doubles.
Crew Robinson finished game two 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBI. Zack Petersen was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Tyler Curtis was 1-for-2 with a double.
CSI, now 29-18 overall and 16-11 in conference play, hosts CNCC Saturday for a single game at 11 a.m. to finish up the series.
Golden Eagle Baseball falls to CNCC on Sophomore Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team celebrated its sophomore class Saturday in the final game of its series with Colorado Northwestern but ultimately lost to the Spartans 6-0.
CNCC’s pitcher kept the Golden Eagles off balance all day, pitching all nine innings and earning the shutout.
Magnum Hofstetter was the only CSI player with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Morgan Albrecht was 1-for-2 and Jordan Scott was 1-for-1.
Golden Eagle Jayson Hibbard earned the loss, going two innings and giving up one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts. Logan Bleazard had a solid outing, pitching the final three innings and giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts.
CSI, 29-19 overall and 16-12 in conference play, will travel to USU Eastern next week for its final regular season series before the Region 18 Tournament.
— College of Southern Idaho Athletics