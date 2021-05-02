College of Southern Idaho Athletics roundup - track, baseball and softball

It took awhile for the Golden Eagle bats to get going in game two but starting pitcher Kenzie Waters held the Spartans at bay until they did.

Waters earned the win, pitching five innings and giving up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts. Siera Horton threw the final two innings, giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

At the plate, Maizie Clark was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Turner was 2-for-5 with a double and Maya Williams was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Stoddard finished 2-for-3, Bartholomew was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Touchard was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

CSI, 31-21 overall and 22-14 in conference play, hosts USU Eastern Friday and Saturday for the final regular season games.

CSI pitchers lead the way in win over CNCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—Jake Dahle and Taye Newman dominated on the mound Thursday in leading the College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team to a 9-2 win over Colorado Northwestern in the opening game of the four-game series.

Dahle earned the win, going five innings and giving up two earned runs on just three hits with four strikeouts. Newman got the save, pitching the final four innings and giving up no runs on no hits with eight strikeouts.