College of Southern Idaho Athletics: Nworie sets school record in leading CSI Women to win and more

CSI Baseball sweeps Dawson on Saturday

OREM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team improved to 10-2 overall with 11-1 and 15-5 wins over Dawson CC Saturday in non-conference action.

In game one, Casey Anderson earned the win, going six innings and giving up just two hits with nine strikeouts.

At the plate, Zach Schmidt was 3-for-5 with three RBI and Andrew Astin was 2-for-3 with four RBI. Stone Cushing also had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBI.

In game two, Kyler Murray got the win on the mound, going three innings and giving up three earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts.

Offensively, Higginson was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, Tyler Curtis was 1-for-3 with 3 RBI and Magnum Hofstetter was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

CSI will return next week to host USU Club Friday and Treasure Valley on Saturday.

The College of Southern Idaho Men win final regular season game on the road

HENDERSON, Nev. - The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team took care of business Saturday, beating College of Southern Nevada 81-79 in the final Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season game.

Daylen Williams led the Golden Eagles with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Robert Whaley added 17 points and seven rebounds. Others scoring in double figures included Jakari Livingston with 14 and Taelon Martin with 11. Livingston also had four steals and Martin at seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles, 23-7 overall and 12-6 in conference play, will enter next week's Region 18 Tournament as the three seed and will play on Thursday.

Nworie sets school record in leading CSI Women to win

HENDERSON, Nev. - The 10th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team beat Southern Nevada in its final regular season Scenic West Athletic Conference game Saturday in large part due to the play of Emilia Nworie.

The freshman finished the game with a school record 24 rebounds along with 21 points, two assists, two blocked shots and three steals. The record was set last February when Jordan Scott posted 23 rebounds against USU Eastern.

With the win, the Golden Eagles finish their regular season with a 28-2 overall record and a 17-1 conference record. CSI will open the Region 18 Tournament next Friday in Salt Lake as the top seed.

The only other CSI player in double figures Saturday was Sadie Gronning with 11 points. Ashlee Strawbridge finished with seven rebounds and four assists and Alyssa Christensen and Jalen Callender each had eight points.

Golden Eagle runners wrap up indoor regular season in Colorado

GUNNISON, Colo. - The College of Southern Idaho Indoor Distance Track Teams added two more qualifying times for the NJCAA Indoor Division I National Championships Friday and Saturday at the Western Colorado Alumni Open.

Brooke Reed and Lydia Felix had previously qualified in a different event but on Friday, Reed added the women's mile and Lydia Felix qualified in the women's 3,000.

"I am so proud of how we battled this weekend," said CSI Head coach Lindsey Anderson. "It was a good challenge for us jumping up in altitude (highest indoor track facility in the US at 7700 feet)."

Anderson said a highlight of the meet would be Audrey Camp in the Women's 3,000. Camp took first in a time of 11:02.84 (not converted). Felix took second in 11:25.23 and Taya Brewer was fifth in 11:35.67 (not converted).

The other big performance came from Shane Gard in the 800 meters. The freshman placed second in 1:57.02 (not converted). Kelson Smith took sixth in 2:02.35 (not converted) and Joseph Ereaux was seventh 2:02.84 (not converted).

Other top 10 finishes at the meet included: Ereaux (4th in 1000), Ali Juarez (5th in the 1000 Meters), David Endicott (6th in the 1000 Meters), Griffin May (9th in the mile), Bethany Blakey (4th in 800), Natalya Babcock (6th in the 800), Babcock (1st in the 1000 Meters), Reed (5th in the Mile), Danielle Brow (8th in the Mile) and Ashlyn Willis (10th in the Mile).

The NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships will be March 4-5 in Pittsburg, Kan.

Golden Eagle Baseball splits with Dawson on Friday

OREM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team beat Dawson CC 9-0 in game one and lost 9-5 in game two Friday in a non-conference doubleheader.

The game was played at Utah Valley University due to snow still being on the CSI field.

Mason Olson pitched a gem in game one, going six innings to get the win and gave up just six hits with six strikeouts.

At the plate, Tate Gambill was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Greyson Shafer was 1-for-1 and Garrett Thompson finished with a two-RBI triple.

In game two, Andrew Baughn earned the loss, pitching four innings and giving up four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Offensively, CSI was led by Stone Cushing who was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Magnum Hofstetter was 1-for-2 with a double and Chase Higginson was 2-for-4 with a triple. Tyler Curtis finished 1-for-3 with a double and Andrew Astin had a triple and one RBI.

The Golden Eagles, 8-2 overall, takes on Dawson again for a doubleheader Saturday at noon.

