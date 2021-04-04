College of Southern Idaho Athletics: Golden Eagle Men's and Women's Track open outdoor season strong and more

The final event CSI runners competed in was the 800 Meters.

Ciara Chaffee took fourth for the women in 2:31.76. Jacob Porter was third for the men in 2:01.73, Griffin May was sixth in 2:04.33 and Abdelgadir Mohamed was eighth in 2:05.54.

"I was very pleased with how we ran," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "Annie, Zoe and Madison had big improvements in the 1500 and Griffin ran a new PR in the 1500. "Overall it went awesome today."

CSI next runs in the War 14 Meet in Spokane, Wash., April 10.

CSI Baseball comes out on top in back and forth battle

TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball team defeated USU Eastern 8-5 Thursday to open a four-game series in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.

It was a game that saw five lead changes.

The Golden Eagles jumped on the board first in the first inning whe Zach Schmidt doubled to right field, stole third and then scored on a ground out.

But the Eagles of Price would answer, scoring two in the fourth to take the lead.