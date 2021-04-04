College of Southern Idaho Athletics: Golden Eagle Men's and Women's Track open outdoor season strong and more

Golden Eagle Men's and Women's Track open outdoor season strong
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. - The College of Southern Idaho ran well in the Linfield Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational Saturday, qualifying three runners for the NJCAA Division I Track and Field National Championships.
The Golden Eagles dominated the 3000-meter Steeplechase.
On the women's side, Amy White took first in a time of 11:48.55, winning the event and qualifying for nationals. Eric Christen won the same even on the men's side, qualifying for nationals in a time of 9:34.52.
Jonathan Frew (2nd 10:00.09), Riley Taylor (3rd 10:02.09), Ali Juarez (4th 10:36.45) and Mark Thompson (5th 10:47.59) all ran well in the steeplechase. Frew missed qualifying by .09 and Taylor missed by two seconds. But the Golden Eagles will have more chances this season.
The final national qualifier was Maura Williams in the 5000 Meters. She finished in second in a time of 18:48.18. Taya Brewer took third in 19:46.92 and Danielle Brow was fourth in 20:32.44.
For the men, Kenneth Merrell took first in 15:43.32, Cade Smith was second in 15:47.10 and Riley Reid was third in 16:15.68.
The Golden Eagles' top finisher for the women in the 1500 was Analine Gonzalez, taking ninth in 5:11.62. For the men, Ethan Robbins won the event in 4:04.45 and Griffin May was fifth in 4:09.97.
The final event CSI runners competed in was the 800 Meters.
Ciara Chaffee took fourth for the women in 2:31.76. Jacob Porter was third for the men in 2:01.73, Griffin May was sixth in 2:04.33 and Abdelgadir Mohamed was eighth in 2:05.54.
"I was very pleased with how we ran," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "Annie, Zoe and Madison had big improvements in the 1500 and Griffin ran a new PR in the 1500. "Overall it went awesome today."
CSI next runs in the War 14 Meet in Spokane, Wash., April 10.
CSI Baseball comes out on top in back and forth battle
TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball team defeated USU Eastern 8-5 Thursday to open a four-game series in Scenic West Athletic Conference action.
It was a game that saw five lead changes.
The Golden Eagles jumped on the board first in the first inning whe Zach Schmidt doubled to right field, stole third and then scored on a ground out.
But the Eagles of Price would answer, scoring two in the fourth to take the lead.
CSI came right back with two in the fourth but USU Eastern tied it in the sixth. That's when the Golden Eagles took the lead for good, scoring four runs in the sixth.
Andrew Gregersen walked and Noah Hennings took first on a hit by pitch. Jordan Scott walked to load the bases before Magnum Hofstetter hit a two-RBI double. Scott scored on a fielder's choice and then Hofstetter scored on an infield single.
Schmidt finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI. Hofstetter was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Scott was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
On the mound Mason Olson pitched the opening 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts. Andrew Baughn earned the win, going 3.1 innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
CSI Baseball sweeps USU Eastern Friday
TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho claimed both games Friday, beating USU Eastern 3-1 and 7-1 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Game one was a pitcher's duel as both teams combined for just nine hits.
Jake Dahle came out on top, earning the win. He gave up no earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Ethan Horner got the save getting two strikeouts to end the game.
At the plate, Tate Gambill had the big pinch-hit two-run home run in the sixth. Zack Peterson was 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI.
The Golden Eagles had a little bit more offense in game two and the same solid pitching.
Crew Robinson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Jordan Scott was 2-for-2 with a walk and Peterson was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
On the mound, Jayson Hibbard earned the win, going 3.1 innings and giving up no runs on one hit. Taye Newman got the save, going 3.2 innings and giving up one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts.
CSI hits four home runs in the eighth inning to beat USUE
TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho used a huge eighth inning to come back and beat USU Eastern 13-7 Saturday in the final game of the weekend series.
CSI trailed 7-2 going into the bottom half of the eighth when the Golden Eagles got hot.
Zach Schmidt, Zack Petersen, Jordan Scott and Morgan Albrecht all went yard to contribute to an 11-run inning.
Schmidt finished the game 2-for-5 with 4 RBI. Hofstetter was 3-for-5 and Albrecht was 2-3 on the day.
The Golden Eagles threw eight different pitchers in the nine-inning game. Nate Dahle threw the first inning, giving up no runs, not hits with three strikeouts. Kyler Murray earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings and giving up no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
CSI, 23-13 overall and 10-6 in league play, host conference-leading Southern Nevada next week.
CSI Softball duo earns weekly SWAC honors
TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team completed a four-game sweep of Colorado Northwestern this past week and Maizie Clark and Gracie Walters were a big part of those wins. Clark was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Walters earned SWAC Pitcher of the Week accolades.
Both played their positions to almost perfection.
Clark finished the weekend going 8-for-9 at the plate and hitting .889. She had one walk and scored seven runs. She posted five RBI with three doubles, one triple and one stolen base.
In the circle, Walters gave up no runs in five innings. She gave up just one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts and held her opponent to a .067 batting average.
CSI, who has won its last six games, travels to USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.
CSI Softball splits on the road in Price Friday
PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho run-ruled USU Eastern 10-2 in the opening game of its doubleheader Friday and then lost in game two 7-3.
Both teams were scoreless through three innings in game one before USUE got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an error. Neither team scored in the fifth and then the Golden Eagles broke open the game in the top of the sixth, scoring 10 runs.
CSI's Payton Hammond hit a grand slam and finished the game 1-for-2 with five RBI and two walks. Sophia Stoddard was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sidney Eyre, Carley Croshaw and Brynne Tolley each tallied two hits apiece.
In the circle, Gracie Walters earned the win, going all six innings, giving up just one earned run on six hits with three strikeouts.
Even though the Golden Eagles matched USU Eastern's hits in game two it wasn't enough with the errors CSI had in the field.
USUE scored seven runs in the first two innings, only three of them earned. After just 1.1 innings, Siera Horton came in to stop the bleeding in the circle and gave up no runs on just one hit with six strikeouts but the damage was done.
Maggie Whipple finished the game 1-for-3 with a home run and Sophia Bartholomew was 1-for-2. Hammond, Caitlin Turner and Rhees all hit doubles.
Golden Eagle Softball scores late to win two games
PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team scored in the seventh inning of both games to beat USU Eastern Saturday. CSI won game one 7-6 and game two 5-4.
The Golden Eagles trailed 6-3 going into the final inning of the first game. Maggie Whipple led off the inning with a home run. Brynne Tolley and Maizie Clark each singled to set up the game-winning home run by Sophia Bartholomew.
Payton Hammond and Clark also hit home runs in the game.
In the circle, Siera Horton pitched the final 2.1 innings for the win, giving up no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles needed late game heroics again in game two. Tied at 4 going into the seventh, Carley Croshaw walked with two out and Cortney Rhees delivered an RBI single to give CSI the winning run.
Jessica Touchard earned the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings and giving up no runs on one hit.
Hammond and Whipple homered again in game two.
CSI, 23-13 overall and 14-6 in conference play, travel to Southern Nevada next week.
Three Golden Eagles earn Region 18 honors
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team placed two athletes on the Region 18 second team and one on Region 18 Honorable Mention list.
Golden Eagles Miyu Tsurumaki and Savannah Taosoga were both selected to the second team.
Tsurumaki ranked fourth in the Scenic West Athletic Conference leaders din digs per set with 4.14. The freshman played in all 21 matches and finished the regular season with 11 service aces.
Taosoga also had a great freshman season. The outside hitter ranked 10th in the conference in hitting percentage at .238 and fifth in kills per set. She finished the regular season with 194 kills, 36 digs and 24 blocks.
Making the honorable mention list was Taylor Burnham. The sophomore ranked fourth in the conference in kills per set with 3.0 and seventh in digs per set with 3.10. She finished the regular season with 219 kills, 11 service aces and 31 blocks.
The Golden Eagles open the Region 18 Tournament Friday at 7 p.m. against 3rd-ranked Snow College.
CSI Volleyball loses heartbreaker in Region 18 Tournament
EPHRAIM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho had three match points to knock off #3 Snow College Friday in the semifinals of the Region 18 Tournament but couldn't get that final point, falling to Snow 19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 16-14.
The Golden Eagles defense was very good all night. Miyu Tsurumaki finished the match with 28 digs. Taylor Burnham had 17 and Saryiah Kahakai added 12.
Offensively Savannah Taosoga led the attack with 17 kills, hitting .220. Burnham added 11.
One key area where Snow had the advantage was in blocking. The Badgers out blocked CSI 11-4.
CSI, which ends it season with that loss, finished the season 11-11 overall and 3-6 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.
Region 18 Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament Information
RICHFIELD, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Men's and Women's Basketball Teams open the Region 18 Tournament Friday in Richfield, Utah.
The Golden Eagle Men enter the tournament as the top seed and will take on the winner of USU Eastern and Southern Nevada Friday at 3 p.m.
The CSI women tied for the Scenic West Athletic Conference Championship with Salt Lake but will be the two seed in the tournament. The Golden Eagles open the tournament against the winner of USU Eastern and Southern Nevada Friday at 5:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets to attend regionals, go to https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=snowcollege
All games will be broadcast on the Scenic West Network at https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/