Burley Green Sox shut beat Malad in doubleheader

Bronson Brookins was bad news for opposing pitchers on Saturday, driving in seven on three hits to lead Green Sox past Malad 16-3 on Saturday. Brookins drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the third, and a grand slam in the fourth.

Green Sox grabbed an early lead. Green Sox scored on a single by Brookins, a single by Jace Robinson, a walk by Dom Lemos, and a double by Josiah Robins in the first inning.

Green Sox tallied five runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to a home run by Brookins and a double by Dom Rivera.

Brookins led the Green Sox to victory on the pitcher’s mound. The bulldog allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out three.

Dillon E took the loss for Malad. Dillon surrendered ten runs on six hits over two and a third innings, striking out two.

Green Sox socked one home run on the day. Brookins had a long ball in the fourth inning.

Green Sox racked up ten hits. Brookins and Payton Beck each racked up multiple hits for Green Sox. Brookins led Green Sox with three hits in four at bats. Green Sox was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Robinson made the most plays with 11.