PRICE, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team opened its Scenic West Athletic Conference schedule with six dominant sets.
CSI, ranked No. 3 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, followed up Friday’s sweep of Colorado Northwestern Community College with a three-set win at Utah State University Eastern on Saturday. The Golden Eagles rolled 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 to improve their winning streak to 12 matches. They have won 32 of 36 sets during the streak.
CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe had a match-high 13 kills for the second straight night. She also led the match with five blocks, and she added nine digs.
CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 13 digs, and freshman setter Sean Garvin had a match-best 38 assists.
The Golden Eagles (16-1, 2-0) will continue SWAC play at home Friday against the College of Southern Nevada.
