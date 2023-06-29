The College of Southern Idaho softball team continues to build, signing a utility player from Alaska.

The Golden Eagles bring Mariah Schauwecker from Juneau-Douglas High School, they announced in a press release.

"Mariah is a high energy player and great kid that is very versatile," CSI head coach Nick Baumert said in the release. "A good student, Mariah brings added athleticism to our team."

Schauwecker played pitcher, infield and outfield, earning all-conference honors her sophomore, junior and senior year. She also reached all-state accolades as a sophomore and senior.

She aided the Crimson Bears to a state championship, while hitting .397 with a 2.01 ERA.

The Crimson Bears also won the state championship in 2021, with Schauwecker among the ranks.

She follows Utah prep star Eva Stoddard, who The Deseret News named Utah's 5A Player of the Year.

Utah prep star Stoddard signs with CSI softball College of Southern Idaho softball reloads its roster with the signing of Eva Stoddard, The Deseret News' Utah 5A Player of the Year.

They look to replace a heavy graduating class. CSI lost All-Americans Gracie Tentinger and Gracie Walter, who aided the Golden Eagles as they won back-to-back Region 18 titles.

Tentinger led the country with 38 home runs and stood second with 106 RBIs. Walters averaged a 9.46 strikeouts per seven-inning game.

G-Squared: CSI All-Americans Tentinger, Walters look to the future CSI's Gracie Walters and Gracie Tentinger recently received NJCAA All-American honors and look toward the next step in their softball careers.

CSI saw catcher Rachael Brown sign with Utah Valley who led fielding with 253 putouts and Brooke Merrill signed with Weber State. Merrill earned Pitcher of the Year honors during her freshman season, where she finished the regular season 18-4 with 120 strikeouts while posting a 3.63 ERA.

CSI star pitcher Brooke Merrill signs to play at Weber State Merrill, an Ogden, Utah native, will continue her collegiate softball career at Weber State University of the Big Sky Conference.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.