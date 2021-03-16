2 CSI athletes sign for cross-country

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m just looking forward to continuing my education there,” he said.

White also fell in love with the campus when she visited Dixie State. From the school to the campus and even the atmosphere of the students, she knew that is where she wanted to be.

“I wasn’t even considering going to Dixie until these last couple of months, but I went and toured there and that changed everything,” she said.

White is excited to move on to Dixie, where she will study finance, but she’s grateful for her time at CSI. Originally, White was looking at going to Dixie straight out of high school, but decided against it.

It is a decision she’s glad she made.

“I think, coming to a junior college first, it allows you to compete in college and it allows you two years to develop,” she said. “Your freshman and sophomore year, it actually puts you in a position where you can compete.”

Since coming to CSI, White said she has set personal records in almost all of her events. She credits head coach Lindsey Anderson for helping her develop as a runner.

“I think we’re really fortunate here,” she said. “This is a junior college but I think we have a D1 program for sure.”