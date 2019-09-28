TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho lost in a sweep to Utah State Eastern Saturday, though they had no shortage of opportunities early on to change that outcome. USUE won the match 27-25, 27-25, 25-18.
The Golden Eagles took six of seven points in the middle of the first set to build a 20-15 lead, but 15th-ranked USUE battled back with a run of their own that included five consecutive points to take a 24-23 lead.
The teams played each other closely in set two, and CSI was close to pulling away when they took a 24-23 lead on a kill by Letarona Mose. But USUE took the final two points, including a set-clinching ace by Kahea Nihipali.
"We had a game plan, and we stuck to out game plan, we were okay," CSI coach Jim Cartisser said. "When we went away from it, we struggled."
The struggles showed up more in set three, where USUE led by as much as 10 points. CSI was able to cut the deficit to 22-16, but couldn't get any closer.
Mose had a team-high nine kills, and Payton Spoja finished with eight kills, 10 digs and a pair of aces. Kylie Baumert had 11 digs, and Sean Garvin added 12 assists and nine digs.
CSI dropped to (10-9) on the season and is (1-1) in conference play. The defending national champions are (3-3) at home and have not had the type of season they hoped for after beginning the year ranked first in the country.
Cartisser said he has seen some patterns of problems to correct.
"There are some cyclical things that have happened with this team all year long that we have to grow out of and we have to change," he said. "In almost every single match that we've lost, with the exception of one, we've had big leads, controlled the match, and then for whatever reason gone away from the game plan."
Kiara Richardson led USUE (20-6) with 16 kills, and Ashlee McUne had 16 digs and dished out 39 assists to spark the offense.
CSI will now hit the road after a two-game homestand this week. They will play the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday and Snow College on Saturday.
Cartisser said he hopes getting some now-healthy players in the right spots will help to make improvements.
"We have some kids available to us that we didn't have in the preseason because of injuries," he said. "We'll incorporate those kids in. We got them in a little bit this weekend, but not really in the roles they're going to probably be in full-time."
"We'll just keep working and keep trying to make some changes," he added.
