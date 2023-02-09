TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams are one step closer to clinching Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championships and homecourt advantage for the Region 18 Tournament.

The No. 5 Golden Eagles upped their lead atop the women’s standings to 2 ½ games, with four to play, on Thursday night with a thrilling 86-79 victory over second-place Utah State University Eastern in double overtime.

In the men’s game, No. 1 CSI trampled USU Eastern in an 87-70 win on Idaho Central Court to maintain a 1 ½-game edge over No. 5 Salt Lake Community College and preserve the country’s only remaining undefeated season.

The CSI women stretched their winning streak to 12 games – but it was a grind.

A close(!) call … but No. 5 @CSI_WBB wins 12th straight game, beating Utah State Eastern in 2OT. pic.twitter.com/aP2Dc3nYIB — Steve Kiggins (@scoopskiggy) February 10, 2023

Kennedy Eskelson scored 19 points, including a pair of clutch baskets in the second overtime, as the Golden Eagles (24-2, 13-1) finally overcame USU Eastern to complete a three-game season sweep against their closest competition in the SWAC.

Alyssa Christensen added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots for CSI, and Liv Knapp contributed 14 points and seven assists.

USU Eastern (18-7, 10-3) is unbeaten against the rest of the conference.

Rob Whaley was a force for the CSI men, scoring 18 of his career-best 33 points in the first half – including seven during a 26-9 outburst that turned a 21-19 deficit into a 15-point halftime lead.

Isaiah Moses chipped in 19 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (25-0, 14-0), the last unbeaten team in NJCAA basketball – men or women – after the Eastern Arizona College women lost for the first time on Feb. 1.

USU Eastern fell to 8-16, 6-7.

Moses was playing for the first time since earning NJCAA National Player of the Week honors after his 34-point showing against Snow College last week.

Next up, CSI goes to Ephraim, Utah, for the second time this month for a Wednesday night doubleheader against Snow College. There are two home games left before the regional tournament, on Feb. 18 against the College of Southern Nevada and the Feb. 25 regular-season finale against Salt Lake CC.

Volleyball: CSI set for first spring scrimmage

The CSI volleyball team, coming off a 16-13 campaign in 2022, will host Boise State on Friday at 3 p.m. in its first spring scrimmage. The event is free and open to the public.