TWIN FALLS — The first College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player of 2019 has signed with a Division I school.
Sophomore guard Mike Hood signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for Montana State next season.
Hood said that he received interest from a few other schools, but this one just felt like the right opportunity.
“Montana State jumped on me hard and recruited me,” he said. “They believe in me, so that’s why I like it.”
Hood was one of the first players first-year CSI head coach Jeff Reinert signed to the team when he took the job this summer. The 6-foot-2 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, played a season of junior college ball at Moberly Area Community College after graduating from high school and after playing for a prep school for one year.
While at Moberly, he did not find as much success as he was hoping for, and he started looking for a different situation.
“I asked Mike about the coach at Moberly, and Mike was a class act about it,” Reinert said. “He praised the coach, said he’s a great coach, he’s just looking for a different opportunity. For me, when we took Mike, how he answered that question was very important.
“You can tell a lot about the character of a young man when he’s leaving a situation, but is still saying positive things about the coach,” Reinert added.
Hood said that even though things didn’t go the way he hoped at his last school, he still learned from it.
“Last year wasn’t a great year for me basketball-wise, but it helped me grow a lot mentally on the court,” he said. “I got a lot of experience.”
Now he has been able to thrive in his first few games with the Golden Eagles. He has been the team’s leading scorer, averaging 20.5 points per game. He hit a season-high in the opening game of the year with 27 points.
Hood has also averaged 2.5 assists per game and has shot 92% from the free-throw line and 39% from the field.
CSI is currently without two of its top players — Maurice Barnett and Spencer Roberts — due to injury. Barnett is dealing with a hand injury that will keep him our for a while, but Roberts could return to the court for some limited action as soon as this weekend.
Hood has shouldered more of a scoring load in their absence. Still, he said it’s going to take a team effort to be successful, and he is trying to be a leader throughout that process.
“We’ve got two big players down with injuries right now, so I’m trying to keep the players that are filling in those roles confident, because I know everyone has to play well for us to win, not just a couple of people,” Hood said. “Confidence and just going hard are probably the biggest things for us right now.”
