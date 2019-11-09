{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team blasted off in its home opener, blowing out Western Wyoming Community College 103-50. The Golden Eagles scored 31 points in the second quarter and outscored their opponent 26-6 in the third quarter.

Petra Farkas scored a team-high 18 points, including four three-pointers. Macie Knapp added 17 points and had five rebounds and four steals. Talia Stimpson added 14 points and three assists.

CSI improved to 2-2 on the season.

Meanwhile, the men's basketball team lost in the second day of the Salt Lake Invitational. They fell 84-75 to Casper College, the 22nd-ranked team in the country. 

Mike Hood finished with a team-high 23 points. Kendall McHugh scored 14 points and pitched in with six rebounds and three assists, and Stevie Smith finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Nehemie Kabeya managed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles dropped to 2-2 on the year.

Cross country

Both the CSI men's and women's cross country teams took sixth place at the NJCAA nationals Saturday in Albuquerque.

Erica Kent led the women with a 17th-place finish and a time of 19:06. Madison Flippence came in 35th, and Maura Williams was 38th.

On the men's side, Abdi Maqtal placed 29th at 25:39, and Ashton Siwek followed just one second behind at 30th.

