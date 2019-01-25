Softball
Yavapai College 8, College of Southern Idaho 7
HENDERSON, Nev. — The No. 7 Golden Eagles dropped their first contest of the 2019 season by one run on Friday, falling to No. 18 Yavapai at the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic.
Freshman Kalena Shepherd went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Sophomore Tristin Evans went 2-for-3, adding a double for the Golden Eagles.
Freshman Kylie Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate, added a home run and two RBI. Sophomore Kamryn Grover took the loss on the mound, despite going four innings with one earned run, allowing three hits and striking out three batters.
Arizona Western College 10, College of Southern Idaho 8
HENDERSON, Nev. — Shortly after dropping their opener to Yavapai, the Golden Eagles again suffered a loss, this time at the hands of Arizona Western.
Baumert again contributed two RBI in a 3-for-5 performance, while Canyon Ridge graduate and CSI sophomore Kassidie Brooks added two RBI, along with a home run, finishing 2-for-4 on the night.
Freshman Carley Croshaw went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Evans went 2-for-3 on the day. Sophomore Hadlie Henderson pitched well in relief, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and striking out one batter.
College of Southern Idaho 11, Central Arizona College 8
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Golden Eagles ended the opening day of their season with a win over Central Arizona.
Having dropped the first two contest, CSI took the lead three times early on, but Central Arizona answered, and the two were tied, 6-6, after three innings.
More back-and-forth occurred, but the Golden Eagles delivered the final blow when, leading, 9-8, Evans delivered a two-run home run to give CSI the cushion it needed.
Evans finished 3-for-3 with those two RBI. Croshaw also went 3-for-3, Brooks went 2-for-5 with a home run and 5 RBI, while Baumert and sophomore Hannah Peterson each added homers. Freshman Mailee Jensen got the win on the bump, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
CSI (1-2) is back in action on Saturday with games against Eastern Arizona College and Pima Community College.
