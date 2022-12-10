 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CSI men, women cruise to Scenic West wins against Southern Nevada

CSI logo with eagle

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams lived up to their national rankings again Saturday.

Playing for the third time in four days, the Golden Eagles swept a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader at the College of Southern Nevada. Kaylee Headrick scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the CSI women to a 71-51 win, while Nate Meithof tallied 27 points as the CSI men rolled to a 106-85 victory.

The Golden Eagles remained undefeated in conference play at 4-0. Both teams are ranked fifth nationally.

In the women’s game, Liv Knapp led CSI (12-1) with 15 points, Alyssa Christensen snagged 10 rebounds and Kennedy Eskelson did a little bit of everything (five points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals). Southern Nevada fell to 2-6, 0-3.

In the men’s game, Rob Whaley and Isaiah Moses each added 18 points as CSI surpassed the 100-point mark for the sixth time and stayed undefeated after 15 games. Britton Berrett chipped in 15 points and Hasan Abdul-Hakim also scored in double figures with 10. The Coyotes dropped to 5-9, 0-3.

CSI resumes Scenic West play on Dec. 17 against the nationally-ranked Salt Lake Community College teams in Utah’s capital city. The Bruins are No. 2 on the men’s side, behind only Indian Hills of Iowa, and No. 10 in the women’s rankings.

The Golden Eagles won’t be at home again until Jan. 5, a SWAC doubleheader against Snow College of Utah.

