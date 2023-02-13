Make it four weeks in a row at No. 1 for the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team.

The Golden Eagles, who won their only game last week, a 17-point home triumph against Utah State University Eastern, again received all 15 first-place votes to keep the top spot in the NJCAA weekly rankings released Monday.

The CSI women, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 4 after holding off Utah State Eastern in double overtime last week to complete a three-game season sweep against their closest competition in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The Golden Eagles (24-2) checked in after No. 1 South Georgia Tech (25-1), No. 2 Eastern Florida State (24-1) and No. 3 Blinn College of Texas (22-1). Northwest Florida State slipped from No. 3 to No. 7 after losing to Chipola College last week, and Trinity Valley Community College of Texas (22-2) joined the top 5.

CSI has won 12 straight games since a December loss at Salt Lake Community College. The Golden Eagles’ only other loss this season was in November against Eastern Florida State.

A trio of upsets last week shook up the men’s poll after CSI (26-0), the nation’s only remaining undefeated team. John A. Logan of Illinois (21-2) moved up to No. 2 following losses by Odessa College of Texas, Indian Hills Community College of Iowa and Salt Lake.

Those results cleared the way for Chipola of Florida to rejoin the top 5 at No. 3 and Moberly Area Community College of Missouri (22-3) to reach No. 5. Odessa dropped two spots to No. 4.

Indian Hills and SLCC are sixth and seventh, respectively.

This week, CSI visits Snow College of Utah for the second time this month for a Wednesday night doubleheader. The Golden Eagles are back at home on Saturday night to face off against the College of Southern Nevada, the penultimate home series of the regular season.